The Walking Dead Season 11: 3 burning questions that need to be answered 

The Walking Dead Season 11 caps off a show that's become a part of popular culture. Even though the franchise is likely to continue in one form or the other for a very long time, The Walking Dead Season 11 will be the final series of the parent show.

And while not every question from the universe may be answered in The Walking Dead Season 11 (especially with talks of a Carol & Daryl as well as a Negan spinoff), these three very well might!

Here's what fans want answered in The Walking Dead Season 11

#3 Will King Ezekiel's cancer be cured?

I legit feel so sorry and hurt for Ezekiel, he lost almost everything and we find out Ezekiel has cancer 🥺😭💔 So here is a few pictures of him smiling pic.twitter.com/HANA6Wgr04 — Soph (@tarashilltops) November 6, 2019

Even though he finds himself at the mercy of a strange civilization, their suits do indicate that they are advanced. Yes, cancer may be curable in the present day, but finding a cure in the zombie apocalypse may be next to impossible.

Could the commonwealth (no pun intended, really) King Ezekiel finds himself in have a medical facility where he avails treatment for his cancer?

#2 What's next for Connie and Virgil?

At one point, fans believed they had lost Connie following the explosion in the cave. They now know that's not true because in Season 10, as Virgil, on horseback, finds Connie in a severely weakened state.

Can the unpredictable Virgil be trusted? After all that Connie's been through, can she make it back to Daryl once again? Is there room in Daryl's heart after Leah?

Find the answers in The Walking Dead Season 11 (hopefully).

#1 Will Maggie exact her revenge on Negan?

It is known that Negan has turned over a new leaf. That said, Maggie will never forgive him for bashing her husband's head in with a baseball bat.

From the glances that they have exchanged in Season 10, it is clear that Maggie's not going to sit quietly by as Negan enters polite society again. It's been a long time but some wounds never heal. Will Maggie attempt to kill Negan in The Walking Dead Season 11 (and what does that mean for the upcoming spinoff show?).

Edited by Nikhil Vinod