The Walking Dead Season 11 sneak peek - Will Maggie get her revenge for Glenn's death?

Coming into The Walking Dead Season 11, our central cast of characters have a lot of issues to contend with. On the one hand, there's this band of assassins called The Reapers, who seemingly have an issue with Maggie, and on the other, Princess, Yumiko, King Ezekiel, and Eugene have been captured by a group known as The Commonwealth.

However, the most interesting aspect of The Walking Dead Season 11 has to be the friction between Maggie and Negan. Even though Negan has transformed from the man he used to be, Maggie has been away and hasn't seen the transformation first-hand. Moreover, it's difficult to forgive the man who murdered your husband, bashing his skull in with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.

Negan and Maggie are forced to coexist and even go on missions together in The Walking Dead Season 11. Could she exact her revenge during one of them? Will Negan survive the season?

The Walking Dead Season 11 - Whose side will Daryl take?

With the departure of Rick Grimes from the show, if there's a primary protagonist in this ensemble cast, it's Daryl Dixon. Daryl, Negan, Maggie, and Father Gabriel are all part of the latest The Walking Dead Season 11 sneak peek.

As our cast of characters head down what appears to be an ominous tunnel, Negan warns them to turn back. So does Daryl side with Maggie, whom he's known since Season 2 or Negan, whom he's forged a bond with during the last season?

Fans will be elated to learn that Daryl Dixon is still firmly on Maggie's side in The Walking Dead Season 11. Maggie even shoots a piercing glance at Negan in the sneak peek, which looks like a pretty good indicator of things to come in the upcoming season.

As Lauren Cohan pretty much said at Comic Con, the story of Negan and Maggie is what will be unpacked in The Walking Dead Season 11. The real question is whether either of them will make it to the end of the season.

