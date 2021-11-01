The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Does Jadis' return mean we're one step closer to Rick Grimes?

For many, Rick Grimes and The Walking Dead are synonymous. It was the story of a sheriff's deputy, a good man, who set out to find his family during the zombie apocalypse.

Many fans feel that the show hasn't been the same since Rick Grimes' departure. In Episode 9X05 of The Walking Dead, we shed tears of sorrow when we saw him blown to bits in an explosion.

And then, we heaved a sigh of relief when we found out that he was alright, being carted away seemingly to safety (or not) with Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh).

This week on The Walking Dead: World Beyond, McIntosh returned to action once again. We found out that she's an officer in the CRM, and this, ladies, and gentlemen, is a gamechanger. What does her arrival mean for the franchise? Also, are we a step closer to finding out about Rick Grimes?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Is Rick Grimes a part of the show?

Showrunner Matt Negrete said the following about Jadis' return to the show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"Six years have gone by and we're not going to ignore those six years that passed in between her leaving that show and coming onto this show. She will be talking a bit about what happened to her after she climbed on that helicopter with Rick. And I do think, from a Walking Dead fan perspective, that's going to be very intriguing for a lot of people watching."

At the same time, those who expect Rick Grimes to arrive with pomp and swagger, wielding a gun and a top hat may be disappointed. Scott Gimple, the Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead, has ruled out Rick Grimes' return to The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2.

But the story of Jadis is almost as intriguing as our missing protagonist. Remember when she was the leader of the garbage people, speaking in a strange tongue? What a transformation it has been since then!

But wait a minute! Why is she calling herself Officer Stokes? Isn't that Father Gabriel's last name? Fans may remember the tender moment they shared, but was it enough to take his last name for good?

Even if Rick Grimes does not appear on The Walking Dead: World Beyond anytime soon, the show has been catapulted to the next level with Jadis' arrival!

