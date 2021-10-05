The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1 review - massive reunion, introduction to a grand new community 

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1 is titled 'Konsekans'. While much has been made of The Walking Dead entering its final season, readers must also remember that this is also the final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The theme that's running through the premiere episode ie. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1 can be best described as a tug of war. There is a battle between the goodness in Iris (Aliyah Royale) and the darkness she must embrace if she is to rescue her sister from the Civic Republic Military (CRM).

There's a conflict in Hope (Alexa Mansour), who believes she can survive on her own in the wilderness, without the help of the CRM. However, an interesting adventure on her birthday proves otherwise.

But perhaps the most notable aspect of the struggle in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1 is the conflict between mother and daughter, Elizabeth Kubleck (Julia Ormond) and Huck (Annet Mahendru). Huck may have once been CRM's secret agent but there seems to be a sense of goodness in her. Will she continue to side with her mother or align with the good guys?

Fans meet a new community 'The Perimeter' in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1

No, neither Rick Grimes nor Michonne is part of The Perimeter. At least not yet.

Perimeter is a community that is run by Indira (Anna Khaja) and has an understanding with the CRM. That said, they still offer shelter to Iris and Felix (Nico Tortorella) on the insistence of Will (Jelani Alladin). It does seem like fans will bid farewell to this community soon enough, because by the end of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1, Iris goes to a dark place she's never been to before!

Yes, Hope and Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) are reunited by the end of the episode. The episodes that follow The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1 should shed some light on the ways of the CRM. Do viewers meet Jadis then, and find out more about our beloved sheriff's deputy? One has to hope so!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1 is certainly an improvement from the preceding season. It may still be the most overlooked show in the franchise, but the first episode certainly shows promise.

