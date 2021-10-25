The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 4 review - Two attempts at Huck's life, tensions between Jennifer and her mother?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 4 feels like a stepping stone to something imminent, something explosive, something in the works. There's so much tension between the characters that 'Family is a Four Letter Word' feels like it's leading to a whole bunch of zombie-filled craziness in the episodes to come.

At the center of it all in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 4 is Huck and Jennifer Mallick, played by Annet Mahendru. She was just one of many characters in an ensemble cast, in the first half of Season 1. By the end of it, she was the primary antagonist.

Right now, she's playing the quintessential double agent, torn between her loyalty to her mother and the CRM, while she knows that underneath the surface something's really wrong with the masters she serves.

Perhaps the biggest question in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 4 is what Huck did wrong. When she asks for details on what happened at the Campus Colony, she is told that the details are above her rank.

Let's look at all of the unresolved conflicts in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 4, shall we?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 4 - Felix threatens and then saves Huck's life

With all due respect to the teenagers, it's what's happening with the adults that's far more interesting. Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Huck were once like brother and sister. Their reunion isn't as emotional as the one between Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour).

Felix even attacks Huck from behind and threatens her life as an Empty's jaw snaps inches from her face.

The Walking Dead World @TWalkingDWorld “I’m not gonna kill you tonight. I just wanted to know what it would feel like when I do.”*stomps empty and walks away“Enjoy your walk, Jennifer.”FELIX ISN’T PLAYING GAMES 👏 #TWDWorldBeyond “I’m not gonna kill you tonight. I just wanted to know what it would feel like when I do.”*stomps empty and walks away“Enjoy your walk, Jennifer.”FELIX ISN’T PLAYING GAMES 👏 #TWDWorldBeyond https://t.co/j19A26fAY0

Later on in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 4, when Percy (Ted Sutherland) makes an attempt at Huck's life, Felix and Will (Jelani Alladin) ensure that she doesn't get killed. As the one connection between the good guys and The CRM, it can't be repeated enough times. Huck is the key to it all.

Also Read

Of course, there's the matter of Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Hope. Will the former be able to forgive the latter for killing his mother? Or will it all lead to bloodshed at some point down the line?

Ultimately, what is Elizabeth Kublek's (Julia Ormond's) endgame? Does she know where Rick Grimes is? And when does Jadis (Polyanna McIntosh) show up to the party? One has to believe that the show will answer these questions in the weeks to come.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan