The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 6 review- Major clue about Rick Grimes, first big death of the season

The Walking Dead: World Beyond began, for many fans, as a way to find out what happened to Rick Grimes, their beloved sheriff's deputy. Over the course of both its seasons, the show went on to develop an identity of its own, with its own unique cast of interesting characters.

And yet Rick Grimes was never forgotten. There was talk of a film trilogy featuring Andrew Lincoln, but no more news emerged about Rick Grimes, except for a sidequest which sent Michonne on an adventure of her own. Fans will be thrilled to learn that the latest episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond sheds some light on the missing years.

Granted, the first half of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 has moved along at a glacial pace. That said, things are finally heating up.

Watching Dev (Abubakr Ali) get killed at the hands of the CRM makes us realize that the baddies mean business.

Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) tells Huck (Annet Mahendru) the following words about her ascent in the CRM ranks. Something that should make every fan's ear prick up:

"I gave the CRM something very valuable."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Can Dr. Lyla Belshaw be trusted?

There was a lot of confusion about which side Huck was on. Was she aligned with The CRM and her mother, or with our beloved cast of characters? The answer seems to be clear at this point in time. She, like the protagonists of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, has her issues with The CRM.

The question, however, is whether Dr. Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold) can be trusted or not! There's a tender moment shared between her and Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) where she comes clean about her past. The past where she did unspeakable things to her own family, to turn them back from their zombified states to normal.

Yes, let's not trust her just about yet! There's something amiss about her, as a flashback with her and a mysterious 'V' symbol proves. The question of which side she's on should be an interesting plot point to dive into, in the episodes that follow.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond may be the third most popular show in the franchise, but it's certainly not a show you can miss out on!

