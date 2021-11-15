The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 7 review — Major character gets killed off, The CRM's plans finally revealed

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 7 is quite possibly the best episode of the entire series. Titled 'Blood and Lies', it delves right into the heart of the matter, rewarding viewers for the slow and arduous road it took to get here.

To be fair, this episode belongs to Jadis or Anne or whichever name you wish to call her. Pollyanna McIntosh's arrival has been the boost that this series needs.

In The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 7, she assumes her role as the show's primary antagonist, and things pick up.

Much like the last episode, another major death happens in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 7. The victim this time is an even more important character — Dr. Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold).

For her to meet her demise at the hands of one of her own test subjects seems a poetic, fitting end to go. It also reminds us that the show means business. Sure, it's a teenage drama, but it's also a part of The Walking Dead universe. Don't you ever forget that!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 7 — What is The CRM's big plan? Who is Major General Beale?

Portland is going to meet the same fate as Omaha, as 87,000 people will get wiped out. Their only hope is The Bennett family, Huck (who's earned back the CRM's trust), and Silas (with Dennis, who seems like he's one of the better CRM soldiers).

With only three episodes left following The Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 7, it is likely that the action will not abate for an instant. How it all ties into the Rick Grimes movies remains to be seen.

What we do know is that if you've avoided the series so far, thinking of it as a YA spinoff, you need to rectify that right away.

Also, who is this shadowy figure, this mysterious Major General Beale? Could he be the primary villain for the upcoming Rick Grimes movies? Could he show up after The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 7?

