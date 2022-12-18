The Wheel 2022 host Michael McIntyre's net worth explored

NBC is all set to premiere its newest reality TV show titled The Wheel in less than a day. The soon-to-be-released series is a trivia competition that first aired on the BBC in 2020. Every episode will feature new contestants vying for $100,000.

The contestants will have to spin the wheel that is in front of them and choose from the wacky topics it lands on. They will have to answer trivia questions based on those topics in order to test their knowledge. The contestants will also have access to celebrities who can assist them if they become stuck.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! https://t.co/jlwd8QOtA6

The forthcoming game show will premiere on December 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT only on NBC. The series will also feature a new set of famous Hollywood celebrities in every episode. The official synopsis of The Wheel, as per the press release, reads,

"The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments, and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel...Created and hosted by McIntyre, each hourlong episode follows six celebrity guests spinning, advising, and supporting charismatic Contestants as they endeavor to be the last one standing."

Continuing, it reads,

"As the Contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and outrageous categories from candy and comedians to poker and politics."

NBC's The Wheel is hosted by well-known comedian and television personality Michael McIntyre, who was also the host of the BBC show of the same name. In 2012, Michael was the highest-grossing stand-up comedian in the world.

Michael McIntyre from The Wheel has a rumored net worth of $80 million

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet I’m bringing The Wheel to America on @nbc for the holidays! We’re getting started December 19 with over 50 celebrity guests! #NBCTheWheel I’m bringing The Wheel to America on @nbc for the holidays! We’re getting started December 19 with over 50 celebrity guests! #NBCTheWheel https://t.co/44ys97Sxin

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael McIntyre has a net worth of around $80 million. Born in London, Michael is a famed stand-up comedian, actor, and screenwriter. He currently has his own Saturday night series titled Michael McIntyre's Big Show. His game show, The Wheel, first premiered in the UK in 2020 and aired on BBC One.

Apart from that, he hosted his own comedy show, Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow. He also appeared in three episodes of Live at the Apollo. In 2011, he was also a judge on Britain's Got Talent. He has also released around four DVDs titled Live and Laughing, Hello Wembley, Showtime, and Happy and Glorious. All four DVDs combined have sold over five million copies in the UK.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Charity Show is back at London's Eventim Apollo on Wed 7 Dec 2022. With special guests Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen, Adam Hills, Judi Love, Darren Harriott, plus more names to be announced. In aid of The Trussell Trust.

Michael also recently did a Christmas charity comedy show with multiple celebrity guests who also graced the stage. According to his official website,

"Michael’s big break came when he performed on the televised 2006 Royal Variety Performance. Since then Michael has become one of the most successful comedians in the world, with his tours selling over 4 million tickets! He holds the record for the highest selling artist at London’s O2, the UK’s biggest arena, for 28 sold out shows!"

When it comes to his social media presence, Michael isn't on Instagram, but he often posts about his work on his Twitter profile.

The Wheel will premiere on NBC on Monday at 10 pm ET.

