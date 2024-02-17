The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from February 19 to 23

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, telecasted on Friday, February 16, Billy Abbott creates conflict at Chancellor-Winters. He suggests a name change to Chelsea Lawson, initially proposing "Abbott-Winters." Despite Chelsea's advice against it, Billy still feels the Abbotts deserve recognition.

Thereafter, the episode saw Billy pitch "ACW" for Abbott-Chancellor-Winters to Devon Hamilton-Winters. However, Devon dismisses Billy's idea as a power play. On the other hand, Billy is vexed with disrespect, especially since Devon excluded him from a meeting and ignored his proposals.

Meanwhile, Victor Newman interrogates Jack Abbott about his recent meeting with Nikki Newman. As Nikki's AA sponsor, Jack resists sharing details of their private discussions. On the other hand, Victor, prioritizing stopping Jordan's reign of terror, pressures Jack for information. It's unclear if Jack will reveal Nikki's phone conversation with Jordan or if Nikki will inform Victor herself.

The episode foreshadows Jordan's escalating feud with the Newmans, hinting at more intense confrontations ahead. Now, the forthcoming week for The Young and the Restless will see a blend of riveting developments.

The unfolding events for the upcoming week will paint a picture of characters grappling with power dynamics, the need for control, and the instinct to protect loved ones. As a result, they will set the stage for intense confrontations and dramatic revelations.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from February 19 to 23, 2024

Monday, February 19, 2024: A tangled web of decisions

In Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless, Victor will be seen being deeply concerned about Nikki's decision-making. On the other hand, the episode will see his ex-wife Ashley make a perilous choice. Then, in a moment of vulnerability, Audra will lower her guard with Tucker.

Tuesday, February 20, 2024: The trap and the olive branch

In Tuesday's episode of The Young and the Restless, Nikki will find herself ensnared in a trap while Audra will grapple with unsolicited advice from Nate. In another turn of events, Adam will try to mend fences with Sally and will take a significant risk for their rekindled connection.

Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Curveballs and painful reminders

Wednesday's episode of The Young and the Restless will see Jill throw Billy and Devon a curveball. On the other hand, Abby will face a painful reminder of her past. Moreover, this will be possibly related to her complicated history with Chance and Devon. Meanwhile, Phyllis will extend a peace offering to Danny; perhaps it will be too late to make amends.

Thursday, February 22, 2024: Plans and evaluations to keep you hooked

The penultimate episode of the week will see Victor unable to rely on his security to protect Nikki. Therefore, he will devise a new strategy. On the other hand, Adam and Chelsea will unite for Connor's sake by setting aside their differences. Amidst this, Nick will reevaluate his feelings for Sally, thereby adding complexity to the situation.

Friday, February 23, 2024: Assignments and worries to conclude the week

The week for The Young and the Restless will culminate with Victor entrusting Michael with a challenging assignment. The assignment will likely reaffirm his reliance on him. The events of the episode will also see Ashley experience another change of heart while Victoria is consumed with worry about Claire's potential setback.