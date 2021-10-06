'There's Someone Inside Your House' review: Netflix's slasher horror is as gore as they come

Netflix dropped its latest slasher horror, There's Someone Inside Your House, today commencing the spooky season. Directed by Patrick Brice along with Shawn Levy, James Wan, Dan Cohen, and Michael Clear as producers, the film is bound to leave horror fans hooked.

A film adaptation of The New York Times bestseller by Stephanie Perkins of the same name, it follows a group of high school friends with a killer on the loose, targeting students with dark secrets. There's Someone Inside Your House is a delight for the lovers of blood and gore but not for someone who can't stand slasher horrors.

'There's Someone Inside Your House' : A review

There's Someone Inside Your House opens with, of course, a brutal killing scene where the killer can be seen wearing a mask with the same face as his victim, also exposing his darkest secret. Later, the focus shifts to the lead, Makani Young (Sydney Park), and her friends as they try to figure out the killer, but what they don't know is that Makani is hiding a secret of her own, one that the killer plans to reveal as he follows his hit-list.

The film is the right balance of suspense and gore content, and its true strength lies in its characters, people with real problems, and inner demons. What makes There's Someone Inside Your House different is that it forces these characters to face the reality of their words and actions and weaponize their inner demons as secrets.

Although the big reveal, a.k.a the killer, is somewhat underwhelming but still surprising. What's more interesting is Makani's story and how her past keeps coming back to haunt her, which leads her to put up her walls in fear of being emotionally scarred again. There's Someone Inside Your House has brilliant supporting performances as the core friends group shares an organic rapport.

The film has multifaceted elements that are elevated by its progression, dynamics, and usage of technology. It explores who gets to hide and what that may lead to, considering that the antagonist only targets the people with the darkest secrets. There's Someone Inside Your House digs more profound than other films with rich character personalities with the fear of shame and unacceptance.

Viewers wouldn't precisely be scared at any point as There's Someone Inside Your House is nothing but a solid story with unforgettable characters, making it stand out from other slasher horrors.

Stream There's Someone Inside Your House on Netflix today!

