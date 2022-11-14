"They are horrifically evil": Yevgeny Nuzhin sledgehammer execution video leaves internet aghast

Some Russian Telegram channels posted a video of the execution of Evgeniy Nuzhin with a sledgehammer. The 55-year-old was a former prisoner of the Ryazan Penal Colony- 3 and a member of the Wagner Private Military Company. After switching sides to Ukraine to seek refuge, he was bludgeoned to death, leaving netizens astonished.

Netizens who saw the video were horrified by it and one person even called the Wagner Group "horrifically evil."

Ben 🌻🍉 @FreeUkraine91 So Wagner kills one of their own guys with a sledgehammer now? They are horrifically evil. So Wagner kills one of their own guys with a sledgehammer now? They are horrifically evil.

The Wagner group prominently employs veterans of Russia’s armed forces. They have fought in Syria, Mali, Libya, the Central African Republic and Ukraine, among other countries.

In the video, which has now gone viral, Evgeniy Nuzhin can be seen held captive. He is watching an interview with a Ukrainian journalist where he revealed how Russia has recruited criminals in the war against Ukraine. He also shared that the convicts deliberately joined Wagner to be held captive by Ukraine and go on to fight Russia.

In another clip of the video, Nuzhin’s face is taped against what seems to be a brick wall. He can be heard stating that he was born on September 4, 1967, and that he planned to join the side of Ukraine. He also revealed that on November 11, he was allegedly hit in the head in Kyiv and ended up in a basement where he was told that he would be “judged.”

A man in a military uniform can then be seen hitting Evgeniy Nuzhin with a sledgehammer. He continued to hit him in the face until the video ended.

Netizens left aghast by jarring video of Evgeniy Nuzhin being executed with a sledgehammer

Internet users were disturbed to see the former convict executed by the Wagner group. Many noted that this is not the first time the organization has taken such drastic actions. The organization has reportedly been using the sledgehammer for murders since the war in Syria.

A sledgehammer has been used in several of Wagner’s recruitment videos and has since become the unofficial symbol of the group. It is often used to punish and torture those who have gone against the Russian armed forces.

Many expressed disdain over the video and also dubbed the military company as a “terrorist organization.” Meanwhile, others stated that they were horrified by the video and its content.

Iuliia Mendel @IuliiaMendel Why the Wagner group, which has been operating for so many years in many countries, fighting, killing, interfering in the politics of other countries, bringing hunger, torture, suffering, is not recognized as a terrorist organization? Is there a legal explanation? Why the Wagner group, which has been operating for so many years in many countries, fighting, killing, interfering in the politics of other countries, bringing hunger, torture, suffering, is not recognized as a terrorist organization? Is there a legal explanation?

Olga of Uzhhorod 🇺🇦 @OlgaOfUzhhorod That Wagner execution video? It’s not surprising at all (still shocking, though). Wagner mercenaries were known for hammering the rebels in Syria since they first arrived. This is their modus operandi. What else do you need to know about the country that celebrates this group? That Wagner execution video? It’s not surprising at all (still shocking, though). Wagner mercenaries were known for hammering the rebels in Syria since they first arrived. This is their modus operandi. What else do you need to know about the country that celebrates this group?

@ [email protected] @unzulaenglich @Gerashchenko_en Unbearable that this country still is member of the United Nation's Security Council and has a veto right there. @Gerashchenko_en Unbearable that this country still is member of the United Nation's Security Council and has a veto right there.

“A dog receives a dog’s death”: Wagner group founder issues statement following the sledgehammer execution

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who is the founder of Wagner and, a close ally of the Russian president, Vladmir Putin, said in a statement:

“It seems to me that this film should be called- ‘a dog dies a dog’s death.’ It was an excellent directional piece of work, watched in one breath. I hope no animals were harmed during filming.”

In further remarks, Prigozhin warned others in Russian society, who he dubbed as traitors, and said:

“Some traitors are holed up in offices, not thinking about their own people. Some of them use their own business jets to fly to those countries that seem neutral to us so far. They fly away so as not to participate in today's problems. They are traitors too.”

Prigozhin would often fly to the Russian prison colonies and lecture convicts about defending their “Motherland.” Prior to the war in Ukraine, Russian officials promised convicts that they would pardon them for their crimes if they were to commit to the war against Ukraine.

