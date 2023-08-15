"They’re ripping off The Final Girls"- Fans claim Prime Video's Totally Killer premise is not original

After seeing the premise of Totally Killer, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, 2023, many could think that it is an absolutely perfect slasher entry, but some fans have managed to find a huge fault in the upcoming film. According to fans on Twitter, the upcoming Nahnatchka Khan film is entirely inspired by Todd Strauss-Schulson's 2015 hit The Final Girls.

The upcoming Prime Video film dropped a set of first-look photos and revealed the synopsis, which is indeed quite similar to The Final Girls. The synopsis for Totally Killer reads:

"The film follows Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) whose mom, Pam (Julie Bowen) is terrorized by the resurgence of the Sweet Sixteen Killer--a masked maniac that slaughtered a group of teenage girls in the '80s. With the help of her friend Amelia (Kelcey Mawema), she travels back in time to 1987 and teams up with the teen version of her mom (Olivia Holt) to try and stop the killer."

The Final Girls, which was released in 2015, also features a similar premise where a girl accidentally enters a movie and teams up with her dead mother's younger version, leading fans to throw in the wild comparisons.

Fans divided about Totally Killer because of The Final Girls comparisons

With a strong premise and a star-studded cast, comprising Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, and Randall Park, the film looks extremely promising. But the only thing that stands between the film and complete excitement for the release is the very similar premise to The Final Girls. Despite this, many fans expressed ample excitement about the upcoming project.

Some fans were still thrilled with the premise and were waiting for the film.

Totally Killer will not get a theatrical release. It will premiere on October 6, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.