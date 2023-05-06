"This ain't the Verzuz we've been waiting for": Hilarious Usher and Chris Brown memes erupt in wake of birthday party fight

Chris Brown, who recently turned 34 on Friday, May 5, is in the news alongside Confessions artist Usher for all the wrong reasons.

According to multiple online sources, the one-time Grammy winner and his crew were allegedly involved in a scuffle with the Hard II Love singer. The alleged brawl happened at Chris Brown's 34th birthday party when the R&B singer was reportedly disrespecting the attendee Teyana Taylor.

It is being said that some, including Usher, tried to intervene. Brown allegedly got rattled at his Raymond v. Raymond singer and even called him a "coward" before storming off from the scene with his crew.

However, things worsened when Usher followed Chris Brown out to cool off the matter. It is when multiple sources suggest that Usher was unexpectedly attacked by Breezy's crew while also allegedly leaving the 44-year-old R&B artist with a bloody nose after the scuffle.

All Def Digital's comment on fight between the R&B stars (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Although the reports of the fight are just a part of various rumors and speculations online, fans have seemingly reacted quite humorously to the newly-formed beef (if any). All Def Digital's social media account even wrote on Instagram under one of the posts showcasing the reports of the fight:

"This ain't the verzuz we've been waitin for…😩😆🤣"

There were similar reactions on Twitter, which readers can find in the following section.

"That's what Usher gets for staying friends with Chris Brown" - Netizens came up with hilarious reactions after the reports of a fight between R&B stars

As mentioned, the alleged scuffle between the celebrated R&B stars has gotten much attention from netizens. Many have showcased their skepticism towards unverified online sources, while others have reacted with memes. One social media user even jokingly trolled Usher by claiming that's what someone gets for staying friends with Breezy.

Rene @faggedy_anne @AshleyShyMiller That’s what Usher gets for staying friends with Chris Brown @AshleyShyMiller That’s what Usher gets for staying friends with Chris Brown 😂

SuperWonderful @Super1derful Usher and Chris Brown was fighting? How those dudes get into it that's crazy 🤔 Usher and Chris Brown was fighting? How those dudes get into it that's crazy 🤔 https://t.co/KWc7rE6MYb

Youknowtheevibes @Youknowtheevib2 Everybody loves defending Chris Brown, and now he den attacked Usher. A man who is R&B royalty and hasn’t had a public scuffle in his 30+ year career… Can’t wait to see what y’all gon say now Everybody loves defending Chris Brown, and now he den attacked Usher. A man who is R&B royalty and hasn’t had a public scuffle in his 30+ year career… Can’t wait to see what y’all gon say now https://t.co/SBkwWOXWZ2

Lou @lou__100 Usher and Chris Brown’s crew getting into it at a skate party is about as R&B as it gets. See below for exclusive footage of the violent brawl Usher and Chris Brown’s crew getting into it at a skate party is about as R&B as it gets. See below for exclusive footage of the violent brawl https://t.co/M9hdZFNBtj

Printer _Papi @Printer_Papi Chris brown Will Smith'd Usher #8723 Chris brown Will Smith'd Usher #8723

¡Sigan Viendo! @_theprimeone Usher stans getting ready to drag Chris Brown after that video surfaced: Usher stans getting ready to drag Chris Brown after that video surfaced: https://t.co/lEsRMBCZsG

Out of Character @OOC_TV Chris Brown and his goons running up on usher Chris Brown and his goons running up on usher https://t.co/PzqMTppsUM

Yolanda True💗👸🏽 @lyddt Usher paid for Chris Brown's party and they got into a fight?!?!

🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ Usher paid for Chris Brown's party and they got into a fight?!?! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/151eDn7xcC

Dan Johnson @DanDanoDeege twitter.com/nigeldpresents… NigelDPresents @NigelDPresents I randomly ended up at Chris Brown's bday party last night and Usher sang him happy birthday. I randomly ended up at Chris Brown's bday party last night and Usher sang him happy birthday. https://t.co/Y9H70yp15S Sings you happy birthday leaves you with a broken nose. Yep sounds like a Chris Brown birthday. #Usher Sings you happy birthday leaves you with a broken nose. Yep sounds like a Chris Brown birthday. #Usher twitter.com/nigeldpresents…

TV Fanatic👑⚜️ @TvKhaleesi Chris Brown and his dudes jumped Usher just because the man stopped him from yelling at Teyana Taylor!?! See, this is why Usher needed to stay away from hanging with the likes of Chris. Chris Brown and his dudes jumped Usher just because the man stopped him from yelling at Teyana Taylor!?! See, this is why Usher needed to stay away from hanging with the likes of Chris. https://t.co/6Y3HIk3EqQ

Bola Njinimbam @bnjinimbam714 Chris Brown fighting Usher?!! Until I see some footage, I don’t believe it Chris Brown fighting Usher?!! Until I see some footage, I don’t believe it https://t.co/CSmUyta1Id

w33syBihh @W33SYB Wack 100 has entered the chat with Usher and Chris Brown plot thickens (Commercial Break) Wack 100 has entered the chat with Usher and Chris Brown plot thickens (Commercial Break) https://t.co/0kWQPOQft9

Eric @HTiddies



Chris Brown: @barstoolsports Usher: Hey Chris happy birthday I hope you enjoy the party I threw for youChris Brown: @barstoolsports Usher: Hey Chris happy birthday I hope you enjoy the party I threw for youChris Brown: https://t.co/1LAKPHCpAS

bella ✗ⲟ¹₁¹ @loftmusicbellaa If Chris brown really beat usher im going to cry no one touches my man usher like that idc how much hate I give him. Usher is fr so ushery. If Chris brown really beat usher im going to cry no one touches my man usher like that idc how much hate I give him. Usher is fr so ushery.

TONE🏁🏁🏁 @SICKSIAH Literally watched a video yesterday of Usher talking about how much he love Chris Brown and shit … 🤣🤣🤣 Literally watched a video yesterday of Usher talking about how much he love Chris Brown and shit … 🤣🤣🤣

Gamergirl @ClassyAlaina @loftmusicbellaa I hear you! Chris Brown needs to seriously stay away from Usher @loftmusicbellaa I hear you! Chris Brown needs to seriously stay away from Usher

It should be noted that some images and videos have surfaced online displaying Chris Brown and Usher standing close to one another. However, such pictures or clips seemed to have been missing context. Moreover, there have been no statements from the guests who attended Breezy's birthday bash, which is why it is better to wait for confirmations since the narrative is still evolving.

BeatGrade @beatgrade Chris Brown and crew reportedly jumped Usher at Birthday party with Teyana Taylor Chris Brown and crew reportedly jumped Usher at Birthday party with Teyana Taylor https://t.co/ky2kiwCncL

For the unversed, Brown is not new to controversies involving violence, as in 2009, he was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend and globally-acclaimed singer Rihanna. Chris and Rihanna were involved in an argument in February 2009, which turned into physical violence and left the latter with severe facial injuries.

Rihanna was hospitalized after the assault, resulting in Chris receiving five-year probation and domestic violence counseling while undergoing community service. Initially, Brown was required to remain 50 yards away from Rihanna, which ultimately was lowered to 10 yards at public events, per the court's restraining order.

In addition to the domestic violence case, Chris Brown was also involved in a physical altercation with God's Plan singer Drake in 2012 at the WIP nightclub in New York. The scuffle allegedly happened over Rihanna. Brown publicly criticized Drake and dropped a diss track after the fight.

Poll : 0 votes