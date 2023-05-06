"This ain't the Verzuz we've been waiting for": Hilarious Usher and Chris Brown memes erupt in wake of birthday party fight

Chris Brown, who recently turned 34 on Friday, May 5, is in the news alongside Confessions artist Usher for all the wrong reasons.
According to multiple online sources, the one-time Grammy winner and his crew were allegedly involved in a scuffle with the Hard II Love singer. The alleged brawl happened at Chris Brown's 34th birthday party when the R&B singer was reportedly disrespecting the attendee Teyana Taylor.
It is being said that some, including Usher, tried to intervene. Brown allegedly got rattled at his Raymond v. Raymond singer and even called him a "coward" before storming off from the scene with his crew.
However, things worsened when Usher followed Chris Brown out to cool off the matter. It is when multiple sources suggest that Usher was unexpectedly attacked by Breezy's crew while also allegedly leaving the 44-year-old R&B artist with a bloody nose after the scuffle.
Although the reports of the fight are just a part of various rumors and speculations online, fans have seemingly reacted quite humorously to the newly-formed beef (if any). All Def Digital's social media account even wrote on Instagram under one of the posts showcasing the reports of the fight:
"This ain't the verzuz we've been waitin for…😩😆🤣"
There were similar reactions on Twitter, which readers can find in the following section.
"That's what Usher gets for staying friends with Chris Brown" - Netizens came up with hilarious reactions after the reports of a fight between R&B stars
As mentioned, the alleged scuffle between the celebrated R&B stars has gotten much attention from netizens. Many have showcased their skepticism towards unverified online sources, while others have reacted with memes. One social media user even jokingly trolled Usher by claiming that's what someone gets for staying friends with Breezy.
It should be noted that some images and videos have surfaced online displaying Chris Brown and Usher standing close to one another. However, such pictures or clips seemed to have been missing context. Moreover, there have been no statements from the guests who attended Breezy's birthday bash, which is why it is better to wait for confirmations since the narrative is still evolving.
For the unversed, Brown is not new to controversies involving violence, as in 2009, he was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend and globally-acclaimed singer Rihanna. Chris and Rihanna were involved in an argument in February 2009, which turned into physical violence and left the latter with severe facial injuries.
Rihanna was hospitalized after the assault, resulting in Chris receiving five-year probation and domestic violence counseling while undergoing community service. Initially, Brown was required to remain 50 yards away from Rihanna, which ultimately was lowered to 10 yards at public events, per the court's restraining order.
In addition to the domestic violence case, Chris Brown was also involved in a physical altercation with God's Plan singer Drake in 2012 at the WIP nightclub in New York. The scuffle allegedly happened over Rihanna. Brown publicly criticized Drake and dropped a diss track after the fight.