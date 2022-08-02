"This is getting out of hand": Chuck E Cheese racist video goes viral as mother claims mouse mascot purposely ignored child

Chuck E Cheese is the latest establishment to be slammed for racial discrimination. A mother recently took to Twitter to expose an employee for ignoring a Black girl.

On July 31, a New Jersey mother took to social media, posting a video of the Chuck E Cheese mascot giving numerous Caucasian kids standing on the stage high fives. The mouse seemingly ignored the Black child that was following the mascot around. The post read:

“On July 30 at Chuck E Cheese in Wayne, NJ, my 2yo was racially discriminated against. As you can see, he gives all of the yt kids hi-5s & PURPOSELY ignored my black baby. When confronted, he ignored me as well.”

The mother, who operated under the username @bellahijabi, also claimed that the branch's manager Angie Valasquez made excuses for the Chuck E Cheese mouse.

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over 3.3 million views with over 77.1k likes.

The social media user also revealed that the manager told her that allegedly the mascot did not see her. The mother shared that she also showed proof to the manager.

In a separate tweet, the child's mother exclaimed,

“This is getting out of hand!”

Chuck E Cheese forcefully takes picture with child

As the distraught mother continued to explain what happened at the restaurant, she revealed that the management "insisted" that they take a picture with the mascot. The social media user also told that the employees apologized to the parent and reiterated that the mascot could not see her.

In the same tweet, the mother posted a video of the Chuck E Cheese mascot giving a thumbs up while the child was standing awkwardly with her hands crossed. The mother wrote in the picture:

“One picture is worth a thousand words. After the managers defended his case on “not being able to see her,” and apologizing, they still insisted on Safa taking a picture with him. I wasn’t for it but Safa was still innocently following him around- of course, unaware of what just happened. Just for her to take a picture like this: Great job, Safa.”

Disneyland employee called out for racism

Disneyland was exposed for hiring a racist Rapunzel. A social media user exposed the Disney princess for ignoring a Black girl's wish to take a picture.

As the child approached the Disney Princess, the latter walked away with a fellow employee as the child kept calling for Rapunzel exasperatedly.

Along with Disneyland being called out, Sesame Place theme park in Philadelphia was accused of hiring racist employees. A video of a character named Rosita ignoring two black girls as the employee continued to interact with other Caucasian kids went viral on social media.

Several netizens slammed the theme park along with celebrities like Kelly Rowland and Whoopi Goldberg. A $25 million lawsuit was also filed against the theme park for the employee's behavior.

