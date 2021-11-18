"This masterpiece doesn't need to be remade": American remake of 'Train to Busan' named Last Train to New York and fans are not amused

The Hollywood remake of Train to Busan is reportedly titled Last Train to New York, and fans are extremely unhappy that it is being made in the first place. The original movie is a Korean cult hit starring Gong Yoo, Ma Dong Seok, and Jung Yu Mi in lead roles.

It is an internationally acclaimed film, and many fans consider it to be perfect. So they believe that there is no necessity to remake the movie.

Speculations about Train to Busan's Hollywood remake

According to a report by Deadline, the remake of the Gong Yoo starrer is expected to be helmed by Thai director Timo Tjahjanto. The report also stated that Atomic Monster and Gaumont would produce the film alongside Gary Dauberman, who wrote the script.

There is also speculation that the same director is set to helm the reboot of Steven Seagal's action starrer Under Siege. The film was released in 1992, and the reboot is underway at Warner Bros. with the possibility of an online release through streaming service HBO Max.

Fans don't want an Americanized version of Train to Busan at all

There are some extreme reactions to the news of a remake of the Korean hit. Some fans wonder why the remake is in plans in the first place, while others state that they are not interested in an Americanized version of the Korean movie.

rc edwards @f1redwards @DEADLINE We don't need, nor do we want an Americanized version of 'Train to Busan' - leave it alone. @DEADLINE We don't need, nor do we want an Americanized version of 'Train to Busan' - leave it alone.

Jeffrey Chim @JeffreyChim @DEADLINE The original Korean movie is a masterpiece. This remake is unnecessary. @DEADLINE The original Korean movie is a masterpiece. This remake is unnecessary.

Kei @bonjincowboy @DEADLINE You don't need to remake it... If you want an American version just connect it to the Busan story somehow @DEADLINE You don't need to remake it... If you want an American version just connect it to the Busan story somehow

Origins7210 @origins7210 @DEADLINE Oh no, the OG was ICONIC and classic and incomparable! (Though I’ll still watch.) @DEADLINE Oh no, the OG was ICONIC and classic and incomparable! (Though I’ll still watch.)

ً @dondacrusaders @DEADLINE this remake is already so unnecessary and cringy💀💀 @DEADLINE this remake is already so unnecessary and cringy💀💀

Pete @Glaxsai @DEADLINE This need to not disappoint….i thoroughly enjoyed the Korean version @DEADLINE This need to not disappoint….i thoroughly enjoyed the Korean version

CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine @Krakoan4Life Train to Busan is the best zombie movie and it also has a strong message on society it’s too good to get remade just leave it be Train to Busan is the best zombie movie and it also has a strong message on society it’s too good to get remade just leave it be https://t.co/dvmfU7V8ix

ENA⁷ 🎃🕯️✨ @ena_rply



It forced them to get strategic differently, also to get inventive.



An American Remake can never deliver the intensity of this. DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The English-language ‘TRAIN TO BUSAN’ remake is reportedly titled ‘LAST TRAIN TO NEW YORK’.



(Source: Deadline) The English-language ‘TRAIN TO BUSAN’ remake is reportedly titled ‘LAST TRAIN TO NEW YORK’.(Source: Deadline) https://t.co/Vwx7FHdWx7 One thing that really struck me with TRAIN TO BUSAN was the absence of firearms, which had its civilian characters struggling so much.It forced them to get strategic differently, also to get inventive.An American Remake can never deliver the intensity of this. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… One thing that really struck me with TRAIN TO BUSAN was the absence of firearms, which had its civilian characters struggling so much.It forced them to get strategic differently, also to get inventive.An American Remake can never deliver the intensity of this. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

The zombie movie is considered a masterpiece, and fans worry that the remake will erase the originality. Some even suggested that this film should somehow connect the plot to the events in Train to Busan.

Few fans hope that director Tjahjanto might add value to the remake and hope it doesn't get as bad as fans of the original expect it to be.

Some of the fans were extreme in registering their opinion against the remake. They said they would watch the original movie at the remake's release and get it to trend on different social media platforms to ensure that the original overshadows the Hollywood remake.

