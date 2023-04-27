"Those guys are seriously messed up": Crazy Town members fight goes viral as Bobby Reeves reveals injuries

One of Crazy Town's latest gigs ended in disaster after vocalist Seth Binzer failed to appear until the end of the show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which was held last weekend. Binzer's absence resulted in a fight between him and Bobby Reeves. Footage from the age-restricted video on YouTube shows Reeves being beaten to the ground by Binzer backstage after the concert.

Needless to say, fans were left shocked as the video went viral on the internet:

𝕬𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖘 𝖁𝖊𝖎𝖑 @AriesVeil Yo, that Crazy Town fight was hard to watch, those guys are seriously messed up. The N word, threatening to kill kids, like wtf… Yo, that Crazy Town fight was hard to watch, those guys are seriously messed up. The N word, threatening to kill kids, like wtf…

The fight represents the latest in a long-running feud that has recently been plaguing the band, particularly the vocalists, with incidents also occurring at their previous gigs this month and also in January.

Crazy Town dropped from festival over the fight

Crazy Town's rough antics seem to have finally resulted in the loss of support for the band, with them being dropped from the Nu Metal Madness Tour 2 by headliners Hed PE.

weird gal yankovic @lemonade_grrrl it's good to see the crazy town group is still going strong it's good to see the crazy town group is still going strong https://t.co/BdOATrxOiv

In their Instagram post announcing the decision, Hed PE wrote:

"Hed PE had to kick Crazy Town off the tour. We’re not saints by any means and Hed PE has done some crazy sh*t, and I’m not passing judgment on Crazy Town, or Seth or anything like that. But whatever has gone on with us we’ve always tried to come with a good rock show."

The band continued:

"Because of what’s going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now, Seth needs help. We can’t just sit by while he’s on the road battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the road and deal with that sh*t. So, you’ve seen the video. If it was just a fist fight between band members, maybe I could be the first one to kinda of mediate or some sh*t like that."

The band finished the statement:

"...But this is a lot deeper than that. It’s a lot messier, so it’s definitely sad for us you know. Because I consider Seth a homie, but [we] just couldn’t keep it going. And Hed PE doesn’t support the sh*t that’s gone on and the sh*t that’s been done or been said by Crazy Town."

Crazy Town vocalist Seth Binzer has had a lot of outbursts recently, with the singer throwing monitors off the stage in one gig and complaining about the sound equipment in another.

Tracing Crazy Town and their career

The pop-rock band from Los Angeles was formed in 1999 as a collaboration between Epic and Shifty Shellshock, along with Rust Epique, James Bradley Jr. (a.k.a. JBJ), Doug Miller, Adam Goldstein (a.k.a. DJ AM), and Antonio Lorenzo "Trouble" Valli.

The band released their debut studio album, The Gift of Game, on November 9, 1999, under the Columbia label. The album was a major success, peaking at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as numbers 4, 6, and 7 on the Austrian, German and Canadian album charts respectively.

The band released their second album, Darkhorse, on November 12, 2002. The second album saw the band drop significantly in popularity, with their chart performance at a low of 120 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The failure of the second album, as well as pressure from their recording label, led the band to formally announce their hiatus shortly after the release of the second album.

The hiatus lasted for 4 years, with the band taking another 6 years after their return to release their third studio album, The Brimstone Sluggers, which also failed to make the charts.

Poll : 0 votes