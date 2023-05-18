"Throw the whole school away": Southern High School KKK controversy explained as assignment prompts backlash online 

The Southern High School from Kentucky has come under fire after a middle school teacher allowed a student’s request to dress up as the Ku Klux Klan’s first Grand Wizards. The student, who dressed up in a Klansman hood and robe and was shot on video by a few fellow students, had allegedly made the unusual request to get extra credit.

Furthermore, the superintendent of Southern High School spoke up on the matter and clarified that the dress-up was for a history assignment on historical figures. Patrick Richardson, the superintendent, also said:

"First and foremost, I am extremely disappointed and embarrassed by this incident. I would hope our school and community realize that this does not represent the character of our students and staff at Southern Middle School or our district as a whole."

Social media users objected to the middle school teacher allowing the student to dress up as Ku Klux Klan’s first Grand Wizards: School comes under fire. (Image via TikTok)

In the video of the student, which has since gone viral, the Southern High School student can be seen dressed up in a school bus. The video created a ruckus on social media, as it infuriated the masses, parents, and netizens.

The whole controversy began after several people objected to kids dressing up as controversial racist figures.

The Ku Klux Klan was a group in the United States known for using violence and fear to promote their belief in white supremacy. They were a hate organization with a history of targeting people they considered to be a threat to their ideology.

Netizens condemned the Southern High School as teacher approves unusual demand of student to dress up as KKK’s Grand Wizard

Netizens reacted to the fiasco after the Southern High School showed up as a symbol of hate:

A similar incident took place in California in October 2021 when a school student donned a KKK costume. As such, many users on social media have been emphasizing the fact that dressing up as someone that sparks and promotes racism should be banned by schools.

At the time of writing, Southern High School has not taken any action against the student.

