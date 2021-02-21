Netizens accuse Tayler Holder of allegedly using his fame to get free clothes

American TikTok personality Tayler Holder has recently been accused of using his influence to get free stuff.

This practice isn't really new, with influencers often using their followers as a bargaining chip for real products. With the promise of exposure, influencers like Tayler Holder often exploit businesses. The internet is now calling him and other influencers out for it.

What makes this case worse is that Holder allegedly received the merch but still didn't hold up on his end of the deal.

Tayler Holder's shady dealings with clothing line get exposed

EXPOSED: TikToker Tayler Holder exposed for allegedly reaching out to clothesline and requesting free clothes in exchange for a shout out, but never following through and making the post. pic.twitter.com/X5qIyYQ8hg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 21, 2021

The controversy began when Holder promised a shoutout to a clothing brand in exchange for free products. This act is not inherently bad, as a lot of brand deals take place in this fashion. This is especially the case when a brand approaches the influencer.

What separates clothing endorsements is that the clothes usually are not shipped back. This is not the case with products like mobile phones, where review units get circulated from influencer to influencer.

Keeping this in mind, the brand that made the deal with Tayler Holder was promised that the TikTok star would upload a story featuring the product in exchange for receiving the product. This apparently never happened.

Even after following up on the delivery, Tayler Holder maintained that he hadn't received the package. The brand, however, alleged that the clothes were sent out weeks ago.

See, I would be the opposite if I ever had any sort of following... I like helping people achieve their dreams, I'd be "shouting people out" and sharing small creators/etc on the daily.... ppl fking suck — Sara Strohschein (@SaraStrohschein) February 21, 2021

A lot of tik tok stars do this. Idk why. — Tina (@tinakim1997_) February 21, 2021

If anyone wants to send me free stuff I’ll post it on all my social media three times and also make you dinner.



Dinner will be cereal, as I have to many boxes from collecting Pokémon cards. — Charles Frank (@TheCharlesFrank) February 21, 2021

True but Tayler didn't reply after that. And some ppl have been known to do this — Tina (@tinakim1997_) February 21, 2021

I cannot stand tayler holder that man has always been so sus to me — Patricia (@pattyxooo) February 20, 2021

There is no way of confirming whose side of the story is legitimate.

