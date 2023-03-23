Tim Heidecker is here with a new tour, called the Two Tims, which is scheduled to take place from July 28 to September August 24, 2023, across North America.
Heidecker announced the North American tour, which is being preceded by the UK and Europe half of the Two Tims tour from March to June, via a post on his official Instagram page:
Presale for the US shows start on March 22, 2023, at 10 am local time. General tickets will be available from March 24, 2023, at 10 am local time and are priced at $179 plus processing fees. All tickets and presales will be available from https://www.timheidecker.com/live-us23 as well as www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets are also still available for the European shows from https://www.timheidecker.com/live and are currently priced between £40 to £90 plus processing fees.
Tim Heidecker to perform music as well as comedy
Tim Heidecker will be performing music from his albums alongside his supporting band, Very Good Band, as well as performing comedy sets as part of the tour. The 2023 tour is a follow-up to his 2022 tour in the US.
The full list of dates and venues for the Tim Heidecker tour is given below:
- March 24, 2023 – London, United Kingdom at EARTH
- March 25, 2023 – London, United Kingdom at Rough Trade East
- March 26, 2023 – Bristol, United Kingdom at Trinity Centre
- March 27, 2023 – Nottingham, United Kingdom at Rock City
- March 28, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland at The Garage
- March 30, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at Vicar Street
- April 1, 2023 – Oslo, Norway at PARKTEATRET
- April 2, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at DEBASER STRAND
- April 3, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Hotel Cecil
- April 5, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Boom Chicago
- July 28, 2023 – Monterey, California at Golden State Theatre
- July 29, 2023 – San Luis Obispo, California at Fremont Theater
- July 30, 2023 – San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park
- July 31, 2023 – Tucson, Arizona at Rialto Theatre
- August 2, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
- August 3, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Joy Theater
- August 4, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama at Saturn
- August 5, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Tampa Theatre
- August 7, 2023 – Richmond, Virginia at The National
- August 8, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Rams Head Live!
- August 9, 2023 – New York, New York at Webster Hall
- August 10, 2023 – New Haven, Connecticut at College Street Music Hall
- August 11, 2023 – Sayreville, New Jersey at Starland Ballroom
- August 12, 2023 – Buffalo, New York at The Rapids Theatre
- August 14, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live!
- August 15, 2023 – Royal Oak, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theatre
- August 16, 2023 – Newport, Kentucky at MegaCorp Pavilion
- August 17, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Whirling Tiger
- August 18, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at City Winery
- August 19, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant
- August 20, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- August 22, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Turner Hall Ballroom
- August 23, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska at The Admiral
- August 24, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Tower Theatre
More about Tim Heidecker and his career
Tim Heidecker was born on February 3, 1976, and began his career with the adult animated series Tom Goes to the Mayor, which aired from November 2004 to September 2006.
Tim Heidecker is best known for being the director and producer of the comedy show Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule, which parodies 1980s on-air television programmes. He was part of the show from 2010 to 2016.
Tim Heidecker has also starred in a number of films and music videos, most notably in the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp, which was released in 2018, and the music video of Ben Folds and Regina Spektor's single You Don't Know Me.