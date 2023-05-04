Tini US Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Tini has announced her first US tour, which is scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 3, 2023, at venues across the mainland USA. The tour announcement follows the release of the singer's fourth studio album, Cupido.

The singer announced the tour, which will see her celebrate Halloween with her fans in Los Angeles, via a post on her official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing. General Tickets will be available from May 8, 2023, at 10. am local time. All presales and tickets can be availed from https://entradas.ataquilla.com/ventaentradas/es/otras-musicas/coliseum/15053--tini-tour-2023.html. Tickets are priced at €38 plus processing fees.

Tini is building momentum for her new album with tour

The singer released her fourth studio album, Cupido, on 16 February 2023. The album was a critical success upon release, peaking at number 3 on the Argentinian album chart and number 5 on the Polish album chart respectively.

The singer has been on tour to promote the tour ever since, which includes the European tour preceding the US one. Further shows in the US and North America will also be announced in the coming days.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

June 24, 2023 - A Coruña, Spain at Coliseum A Coruna

June 25, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

June 28, 2023 - Córdoba, Spain at Plaza De Toros Los Califas

July 1, 2023 - Cadiz, Spain at Poblado De Sancti Petri

July 3, 2023 - Fuengirola, Spain at Marenostrum Castle Park

July 6, 2023 - Valencia, Spain at Jardines De Viveros

July 8, 2023 - Gran Canaria, Spain at Maluma Maluma Carrasco

July 13, 2023 - Murcia, Spain at Plaza De Toros Murcia

July 14, 2023 - Roquetas de mar, Spain at Plaza De Toros Roquetas de mar

September 14, 2023 - Sevilla, Spain at Centro Hipico

September 17, 2023 - Madrid, Spain at Wizink Centre

October 31, 2023 - Los Angeles, Nevada at Microsoft Theater

November 2, 2023 - Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

November 3, 2023 - New York, New York at The Theater at Madison Garden Square

Tracing Tini and her music career

Martina Stoessel is an Argentinian singer-songwriter who was born on 21 March 1997. She began her career in 2011, after an education that involved singing, piano, musical comedy, musical theater, and dance. She graduated bilingually from the schools Colegio San Marcos and Colegio Martín y Omar de San Isidro.

She first began her career as an actress, playing the lead role in the Argentinian telenovela produced by Disney, Violetta, which was released ran from 2012 to 2015. She also starred in the film that followed the show, Violetta: La emoción del concierto.

The singer released her eponymously titled debut studio album on 29 April 2016. The album was a commercial success upon its release, peaking as a chart-topper on the Argentinian chart. The album also peaked at numbers 3,6,6 and 9 positions on the Austrian, German, Italian, and Polish album charts respectively.

Building on the success of her debut studio album, the singer released her second studio album, Quiero Volver, on 12 October 2018. The album was a commercial success just like its predecessor, peaking as a chart-topper on the Argentinian album chart. The album also peaked at number 11 on the Spanish album chart.

Aside from her music career, the singer is also known for her philanthropic ventures and has been associated with UNICEF as a brand ambassador for the #GeneracionUnica rights campaign.

