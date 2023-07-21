Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, July 21, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, July 21, 2023. The game show is almost nearing its end for the season, and this has been quite an underwhelming one compared to the recent seasons of the game show. The previous champion, who showed great promise until yesterday's round, also lost out, paving the way for Nik Berry, who will start defending his streak today. Most fans have, by now, given up hopes of witnessing any magical streak in the 39th season.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Taylor Clagett, a marketing director originally from Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, and Ben Sasamoto, an environmental consultant from Minneapolis, Minnesota, will face off against newly crowned champion Nik Berry, a social studies teacher from Baltimore, Maryland. Nik Berry made a fair start to the game with an interesting bet and $9,601 on his first day. He'll be hoping to keep his streak going for a long time.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began in the early 1960s and has since evolved continuously for decades. Its engaging nature and offbeat format have managed to captivate fans for this long, making it a household name across America and most of the world. The final round of the game show is also regarded as one of the primary reasons for its soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is credited for its constant rise in popularity in recent years. This is because this round of the game show has many unique elements for the participants and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the upcoming round's final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, this can still be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Friday, July 21, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Numbers Old & New"

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Expressed in today’s numbers, it’s the sum total if you add the 7 Roman numerals together."

This is an intriguing topic that does not appear frequently in the game show.

Friday, July 21, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: 1666.

The seven Roman numerals are M (1000), D (500), C (100), L (50), X (10), V (5), and I (1), which can be added to get 1666.

Friday, July 21, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!