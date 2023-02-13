Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, February 13, 2023

The next episode of Jeopardy! will air on February 13, 2023, and will feature the return of Mira Hayward, who, despite a shaky start, managed to extend her streak convincingly. Participants in the game show haven't been able to produce amazing streaks like those previously observed in the 38th season. Matthew Marcus was the last contestant who showed great promise, but he too succumbed soon after.

In the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, will face off against Kendra Westerhaus, a licensed psychologist from Pocatello, Idaho, and Jeff Paine, a retired Army officer from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mira has managed a respectable $37,000 in her two days in the game and will surely look forward to extending it further.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows on American television. Originally beginning in 1964, it took the show a long time to build its reputation, which currently surpasses borders and regions. It quietly made its way to the forefront of American television, adapting well to the changing world and holding on to its offbeat format. This has been one of the major reasons for the show's sustained popularity from 1964 to the present day. The final round of the game show is also a pivotal building block in this process.

The final round of Jeopardy! has all the ingredients for an excellent game show finale. But what it does best is let viewers participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question of the episode before the particular episode's air time.

However, as fun as this may sound, doing this over a sustained period can be quite cumbersome. Hence, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

February 13, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"“Cistern” & “reservoir” were suggested names for a secret invention, but the British preferred this less clumsy monosyllable."

This question is from the category "Words From World War I." Not found in the books of ordinary trivia enthusiasts, this is a very unusual topic and is incredibly challenging as well.

In the final round of the show, the participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, February 13, 2023

The clue and solution to the final question for the upcoming round of the show read as follows:

Clue: “Cistern” & “reservoir” were suggested names for a secret invention, but the British preferred this less clumsy monosyllable.

Solution: Tank.

During World War II, the British decided to call their counter–poison gas invention a “tank” due to its resemblance to a water tank.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, February 13, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, Kendra Westerhaus, a licensed psychologist from Pocatello, Idaho, and Jeff Paine, a retired Army officer from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

