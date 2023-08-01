Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with an encore episode on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The popular series concluded season 39 the previous week and will now air encore episodes from the packed 39th season for six weeks before returning with the pre-season formalities. The upcoming episode will see another slice from last October’s Second Chance Competition, which was one of the most interesting parts of the season, mainly because the season failed to see any competitor take on huge streaks like the 38th season.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Erica Weiner-Amachi will face off against Tracy Pitzel and Molly Karol. Those who do not remember who took home this episode's crown will have some fun rediscovering it as this was one of the most tightly-paced Second Chance Competition episodes.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. Kicking off in the early 1960s, the game show has evolved through generations to become one of the most popular shows in America. A primary part of the appeal comes from the engaging nature and offbeat format of the game show, things that have become a staple over the years. Moreover, it is also renowned for the offbeat final round.

The final round of Jeopardy! is widely known for adding a lot of appeal to the game show. The final round not only has a set of intriguing elements for the contestants, but it also has something special for the viewers. Viewers can become a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, it can still be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, August 1, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Clones of an original one of these grow outside the math faculty at Cambridge University & in the President’s garden at M.I.T."

This question is from the category "Landmarks of Science." This is a very interesting topic and usually a trivia favorite. It should be an interesting guessing game for the fans

Tuesday, August 1, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Clones of an original one of these grow outside the math faculty at Cambridge University & in the President’s garden at M.I.T.

Solution: Apple tree.

Both Cambridge and M.I.T. house clones of the original apple tree that Isaac Newton sat under in the summer of 1666 when the famous apple made him ponder on gravity.

Tuesday, August 1, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Erica Weiner-Amachi, an elementary teacher from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Tracy Pitzel, an accountant from Ellensburg, Washington, and Molly Karol, a CPA from Austin, Texas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!