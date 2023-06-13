Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with Suresh Krishnan still leading the way. After a season devoid of remarkable long streaks, the past few weeks of the game show have seen some big developments as multiple contestants, including Krishnan, who made it a fifth consecutive win yesterday, finally managed to create some memorable streaks. Previously, Hannah Wilson and Ben Chan have also played an interesting hand. Krishnan has already established himself as one of this season's top players.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Suresh Krishnan, a networking engineer from Suwanee, Georgia, will face off against Joe Siebert, a graduate student in physics from San Diego, California, and Laura Blyler Scanland, a nonprofit fundraiser from Newport News, Virginia. Suresh Krishnan has already earned $82,194 in his five days on the show and will look to extend it as he goes into his sixth game. Krishnan's playing style has been calm, composed, and well-balanced so far.

Jeopardy! is one of the most revered game shows in America. Its long and illustrious history stretches back to the early 1960s when it first started airing. Over the many years and seasons, the game show has effectively become the top-performing show in its domain. Its engaging nature and offbeat format are the chief reasons behind this soaring popularity. The final round is also often credited as a major source of the fan following.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that set it apart from the competition. But most importantly, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their respective homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for the fans of the game show.

However, doing this every day comes with its own set of challenges. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The question for the upcoming round reads:

"He starred in the 2 films whose soundtracks were the top 2 bestselling albums of 1978."

This question is from the category "Actors." Though this is quite a common topic of discussion, it is extremely broad and would require certain specialization to solve. It will be interesting to see if Krishnan manages to nail this round as well.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

In 1978, Billboard magazine's top 2 songs included the soundtracks of Saturday Night Fever and Grease, both of which featured Travolta.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! include Suresh Krishnan, a networking engineer from Suwanee, Georgia, Joe Siebert, a graduate student in physics from San Diego, California, and Laura Blyler Scanland, a nonprofit fundraiser from Newport News, Virginia.

