Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, bringing back the intriguing Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which is at a very crucial stage right now. Yes, this is the finale of the Diamonds bracket of the competition, which means that at least one contestant from today's trio is going to the coveted Tournament of Champions, which has been one of the most sought-after events in the game show's history.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, the three champions who managed to beat the odds and reach the last stage of the competition were Aaron Craig, Jilana Cotter, and Emily Sands. Today's game is harder to predict than any other game in the Diamonds bracket. All three contestants have shown immense skill in their respective games and will surely bring their strongest selves in the finale.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. The game show, which kicked off in 1964, has continued to captivate fans over the changing decades with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a signature for the show over the years. Moreover, an engaging final round is the cherry on top of this game show.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that set it apart. Alongside the offbeat nature of the competition, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, with all the complications that come with it, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, November 7, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This African capital renamed an area Mexico Square to honor Mexico’s WWII-era support of its sovereignty during Italian occupation."

This question is from the category "World History." This is one of the most common topics to appear in any trivia contest. Viewers may find it surprising to see this topic in such an important game.

Tuesday, November 7, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: This African capital renamed an area Mexico Square to honor Mexico’s WWII-era support of its sovereignty during Italian occupation.

Solution: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mexico was one of just five countries to refuse Italy's annexation of Ethiopia, which led Ethiopia to name a square in its capital in honor of Mexico.

Tuesday, November 7, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Expand Tweet

The three contestants from the upcoming round of the game show are Emily Sands, a project manager from Chanhassen, Minnesota, Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida, and Aaron Craig, an attorney originally from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!