Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Jeopardy! season 39, the latest season of the popular trivia game show, is all set to make its return with a brand new game this Wednesday, January 25, 2023. In a highly exciting episode, Troy Meyer, who won the previous day's game, will return in an attempt to maintain his fabulous winning streak. He is currently on a roll as he recently became a four-day champion.

As per the official synopsis for Jeopardy!:

"The answers are given first, and the contestants supply the questions. Three contestants, including the previous show's champion, compete in six categories and in three rounds (with each round's 'answers' being worth more prize money)."

The synopsis further reads:

"In the third round, ‘Final Jeopardy,’ the contestants can name their own jackpot -- as long as it's within the amount of money they've already earned. If a player finishes the second round with zero dollars, they are eliminated [from the final round]."

In the new episode, Meyer will be seen competing against two newcomers, Kristina Zimmerman and David Maes. Undoubtedly, most Jeopardy! fans all across the globe have been buzzing with anticipation to see if Troy Meyer can continue his amazing winning streak. He has earned $137,600 collectively so far after his four-day win.

The final round is one of the biggest highlights of the trivia fan-favorite game show. The show's last round permits viewers to participate from their own homes by taking a guess at the answer to a tricky question, ahead of the correct answer's reveal. But it can get pretty difficult at times. However, the final round is without a doubt the most fun part of the game show.

January 25, 2023, Wednesday: Final Jeopardy! question

Watch an all-new #Jeopardy! TONIGHT!

Game 98 of the show's season 39's final question, reads as follows:

"Pskov & Nizhny Novgorod are 2 of the cities that have a fortress called this"

The final question is from the Landmarks category, which is quite an interesting one.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The clue and solution for the highly interesting final question from the January 25, 2023 episode are:

Clue: Pskov & Nizhny Novgorod are 2 of the cities that have a fortress called this

Solution: Kremlin

The well-known Kremlin is situated in Moscow and is frequently referred to as “The Kremlin” in the Western world, in regard to the Russian government or the Soviet government in the past.

However, the most common term for any significant historic Russian-secured complex is Kremlin. The Kremlin of Nizhny Novgorod was established in the early 16th century, while the Kremlin of Pskov dates back to the late 15th century.

Jeopardy! contestants - Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The three participants in the upcoming game are a music executive from Tampa, Florida, Troy Meyer, a youth program coordinator from Seattle, Washington, Kristina Zimmerman, and an attorney from Chicago, Illinois, David Maes.

It is safe to say that it is one of the most engaging game shows of all time. Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Since the trivia game show's arrival, it has only evolved with time for the better and is successfully able to meet the current audience's expectations.

Don't forget to watch the three participants competing on Jeopardy! on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

