Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 22, 2022, Friday

The new episode of Jeopardy! will see the return of another new champion, Emmie Trammell. Every player has struggled to maintain a long streak in this season since the downfall of Ryan Long. Emmie will attempt this increasingly difficult task when she competes in the next round against content administrator Karla Fossett and radiation oncologist Gunan Ganju.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows around the world owing to its offbeat and engaging nature. The game show is played among three contestants and relies heavily on general knowledge and trivia skills. It also requires participants to perform under extreme pressure. The final round of Jeopardy! is also one of the major reasons for the show's growing popularity.

The final round poses a series of different challenges. Besides that, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their own homes.They can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final round ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the many years of the game show's existence, this has become a common practice for the loyal fanbase around the world.

As interesting as it sounds, this can often be very difficult for most viewers, mainly due to the hugely varying topics and categories in each episode. To lend a hand in the guessing process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details pertaining to the upcoming episode in the section below.

July 22, 2022, Friday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Inaugural Balls"

The upcoming final round's question reads:

"At the 1993 Tennessee inaugural ball, Paul Simon performed this song, his most recent Top 40 hit."

Though this is a narrow and specific topic, this particular category could be easy for music enthusiasts and hardcore trivia buffs.

The final round has an unusual format in which the solution is given to the participants and they must figure out the question. This frequently causes a great deal of difficulty for the participants.

The solution to the July 22, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: You Can Call Me Al.

In 1993, Bill Clinton was inaugurated into his presidency. Al Gore was also inaugurated at the same event. The iconic event in history saw Paul Simon perform his hit song You Can Call Me Al. Photos from this event are still being shared on social media.

The final round also poses another difficult challenge for the contestants. It gives them a choice between participating in the final round and running the risk of losing their winnings from the other rounds, or walking away and throwing away the chance to extend their streak. The final round saw the fall of some of the best players in the past.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, July 22, 2022

The three contestants for today's round of the show are:

Returning champion Emmie Trammell

Content administrator Karla Fossett

Radiation oncologist Gunan Ganju.

Trammell played really well in the previous round and will look to extend her streak in the upcoming episode. Catch her trying to beat the opposition in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!.

