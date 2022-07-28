Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 28, 2022, Thursday

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will mark the return of another new champion, Brianne Barker. Though no new champion will be able to make it to the Tournament of Champions, Brianne may have a chance to last until the end of the historic 38th season. Brianne will face off against patent examiner Heidi Reese and non-profit professional Katrina Hill.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most prominent game shows in the world, which dates back to 1960s. It is played among three contestants and is heavily based on general knowledge. The game show has aired 38 seasons so far, with the latest being one of the best. This is largely due to some brilliant contestants like Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, and Amy Schneider, who lit up the show with their incredible streaks.

A big reason for the show's popularity stems from its offbeat and engaging nature. The final round of the game show is also one of the main reasons for its popularity, along with the extremely intriguing final round. The final round has many unique challenges. It also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy

Do you have a natural instinct for this category? A Daily Double is on the lineDo you have a natural instinct for this category? A Daily Double is on the line 💰💰Do you have a natural instinct for this category? https://t.co/JquCS9MXaU

Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a cult practice among Jeopardy! fans. However, guessing each answer correctly requires a high amount of trivia skills. To help you out, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

July 28, 2022, Thursday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Countries of Europe"

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



For more on our new hosts and new initiatives, click to read a note from Jeopardy! EP jeopardy.com/jbuzz/news-eve… Please join us in welcoming the official co-hosts of Jeopardy!, @kenjennings and @missmayim ! We couldn’t be more thrilled.For more on our new hosts and new initiatives, click to read a note from Jeopardy! EP @embassydavies Please join us in welcoming the official co-hosts of Jeopardy!, @kenjennings and @missmayim! We couldn’t be more thrilled.For more on our new hosts and new initiatives, click to read a note from Jeopardy! EP @embassydavies: jeopardy.com/jbuzz/news-eve… https://t.co/WTSAnZPAv2

The question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"It's the only independent survivor of the Spanish March, buffer states created to protect Christian Europe from the Moors."

The topic, "Countries of Europe," is very broad and may pose significant problems for the participants of this episode. This particular question is also a tricky one.

The final round also poses an odd challenge. Participants are provided with a question and they have to figure out the solution. This can often result in a hoard of complications.

The solution to the July 28, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: Andorra.

The Hispanic March, popularly known as the Spanish March, was created as a military buffer zone in 795 by Charlemagne. Andorra later became the only survivor from the 700s, while every other region was absorbed by France and Spain.

Participants in the final round are also faced with a dilemma: they must choose between playing the final round and walking away. Playing the round could result in losing their entire winning for the day, while walking away would mean that they would lose the chance to extend their streak.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, July 28, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are:

Returning champion Brianne Barker

Patent examiner Heidi Reese

Non-profit professional Katrina Hill

Brianne played a good game in the previous round and will look forward to building on it further.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far