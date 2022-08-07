Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Heardle is an absolute delight for music lovers. It's a musical puzzle conceptually similar to the popular browser-based game, Wordle. It was released in early 2022 and has garnered massive popularity on social media and among music enthusiasts worldwide.

The game requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to its intro using a total of six chances. A failed guess increases the length of the introduction, so the goal is to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. With that said, here are some clues and various details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, August 7, 2022

The official website of Heardle clearly states that the songs that are part of the daily challenge are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade.

Although this might seem an advantage to contemporary pop music lovers, even casual listeners can have a lot of fun guessing the songs since many are classics.

The following are some of the clues shared by The Herald if you can't guess today's Heardle song:

''The song was released in 2011. The track is listed within the Art Pop genre. The tune is the second single from the Belgian- Australian singer's third studio album. You might recognise it from the TV shows New Girl, Masked Singer, Glee or the films (2014) Boyhood and (2013) Mama.''

If you still haven't figured it out, scroll down to find the correct answer.

The answer to today's Heardle challenge is Somebody I Used to Know by Gotye.

More details about Somebody That I Used to Know by Gotye

Somebody That I Used to Know was released on July 5, 2011, in Australia and New Zealand as part of Gotye's hit album, Making Mirrors. It's a ballad inspired by the relationships that the singer has had. The song has a unique vibe, and pop music fans would love its avant-garde style. It also featured noted New Zealand singer-songwriter, Kimbra.

The song was a massive commercial success and garnered high praise from critics for its distinctive feel. It is now widely regarded as Gotye's signature track and one of the most popular pop songs of the 2010s. The track also features a sample of the renowned Brazilian musician Luiz Bonfá's popular track, Seville. Many critics have compared it to the work of Bon Iver.

Gotye is a popular Belgian-Australian singer who rose to fame in the early 2010s by releasing songs like Somebody That I Used to Know, I Feel Better, and Eyes Wide Open. He has received critical acclaim for his singing abilities, with praise mostly directed at his unique voice.

His distinctive music style blends art pop and alt-rock elements, among many other genres. Gotye is heavily influenced by bands and artists like Peter Gabriel, Depeche Mode and Sting.

