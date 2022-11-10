The new Heardle challenge for the day is out, and fans on social media have been looking to crack the puzzle. The game offers an excellent opportunity for music enthusiasts around the world to showcase their knowledge of pop music. They're required to listen to the starting bits of a popular song's intro and guess its title using a maximum of six attempts.

With every failed attempt, the song's length keeps increasing, making it easier to figure out the song. So players must try and crack the puzzle as quickly as possible. Heardle, released in March this year, was recently acquired by Spotify, and since then, it has been available in countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The game is played by a vast number of music lovers as well as casual listeners across the globe.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, November 10, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs the app puts out every day are amongst the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, offering a massive advantage to contemporary music nerds. But that doesn't mean casual listeners or fans of classic rock should give up. They still have a good chance of cracking the puzzles since the game has featured classics in the recent past.

That said, if you're still not close to guessing today's Heardle track, then go through some of these interesting clues shared by Forbes:

''This song is in the electropop genre. It was released in 2016. It hit number 84 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 46 on the U.K. singles chart. It appeared on an album called Lady Wood. The artist is from Helsingborg, Sweden. The lyrics were inspired by a monologue in the movie Gone Girl.''

If the clues mentioned above aren't helpful, you may scroll down to find the correct answer.

The song featured in today's Heardle challenge is Cool Girl by Tove Lo.

More details about Cool Girl by Tove Lo

Cool Girl was released on August 4, 2016, as part of Tove Lo's hit album, Lady Wood. The song blends elements of electronic, techno, and house music. The lyrics talk about an unapologetic and bold woman who isn't afraid to be herself. The lyrics are reportedly inspired by a monologue spoken by the protagonist from David Fincher's hit thriller, Gone Girl. The song was a commercial success and also received widespread critical acclaim.

Tove Lo is a popular Swedish musician who garnered fame in the mid-2010s with the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Queen of the Clouds, which featured many catchy tracks, including Talking Body, Timebomb, This Time Around, and many more. Over the years, Lo has received high praise from critics for her distinctive style of music and poignant lyrics. Some of her biggest musical influences include Courtney Love, The Weeknd, Madonna, and Robyn, among many others.

