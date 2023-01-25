Every day, the intro of a popular song is played on Heardle. The game involves guessing the title of the song and its artist using a total of six attempts, much like the iconic browser-based game Wordle, which asks players to guess five-letter words using the same number of chances.

Heardle drops a new song on the app at 12 am every day, and players need to try their best to maintain their winning streak. The official website of the game has clearly stated the rules as:

Listen to the intro, then find the correct artist & title in the list.

Skipped or incorrect attempts unlock more of the intro.

Answer in as few tries as possible and share your score!

The game can be a lot of fun to play if you get a companion to guess with you. It can also help relax your mind and unwind after a tiring day at work.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The songs shared by Heardle are reportedly among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which may offer a slight edge to those who love modern-day artists like Lady Gaga, Drake, and the Weekend. However, it’s important to stay focused and not let your guard down since the game also shares iconic intros of classic songs from the 80s and 90s.

This means that the game does offer a fair chance to people with diverse musical tastes. That said, if you’re not familiar with today’s tune, then scroll down and check out the clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2019.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Industrial music, Synth-pop, Electropop, Electronica, Pop.

Hint 3: Single by Billie Eilish.

Hint 4: Length – 3:13.

Hint 5: Three words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''B.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

If these clues are of no help, then you’ve probably lost your Heardle challenge for today. Find the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Bury A Friend by Billie Eilish.

More details about Bury A Friend by Billie Eilish

Bury A Friend was released on January 30, 2019, as part of Billie Eilish's massively acclaimed debut album titled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The song has an upbeat, electronic vibe that fans of techno music would certainly love. Thematically dark and disturbing, the song's lyrics garnered high praise from critics. It was a huge commercial success and is regarded by many critics as one of Billie Eilish's finest tracks.

Billie Eilish garnered mainstream popularity following the release of the hit 2015 track, Ocean Eyes. A couple of years later, she went on to release her debut EP, titled Don't Smile at Me, which featured several catchy tracks like Idontwannabeyouanymore, Party Favor, and My Boy, to name a few.

Eilish is widely regarded as one of the defining pop stars of the last decade. She's received critical acclaim for her unique persona, singing style, and artistic vision. She is one of the most influential artists in contemporary pop music.

