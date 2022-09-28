Today's Heardle: Here are clues and answer for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Heardle is a musical puzzle that was developed as a homage to the word puzzle, Wordle, which is also equally popular. The app puts out the intro of a popular song every day and asks players to guess its title. Only six chances are available, so the player needs to crack the puzzle as quickly as possible. The length of the track increases every time you make a wrong guess.

Heardle was recently acquired by Spotify, and since then it has been available for users in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the US, the UK, and Ireland. It is expected to be made available in more countries soon.

Here are some of the interesting details and clues about the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed numbers from the previous decade. This means that if you follow contemporary musicians, you might have an edge over casual listeners. However, casual listeners can still give it a shot as most of the songs featured on the app are iconic songs by legendary artists.

With that said, if you’re struggling to crack today’s Heardle puzzle, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you make the correct guess:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1969

Hint 2: The song’s genre is hard rock

Hint 3: Single by The Rolling Stones

Hint 4: Length – 4:37

Hint 5: Two words

Hint 6: Begins with the the letter ''G.''

Still haven’t guessed it? That means you’ve probably never heard the song before, in which case keep scrolling down to find the right answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones.

More details about Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones

Gimme Shelter was released on December 5, 1969, as part of the Rolling Stones’ critically acclaimed album, Let It Bleed. The song opens with a memorable riff followed by a melancholic guitar solo that beautifully sets the tone for the song. The lyrics describe levels of insecurity and jealousy.

However, it touches upon other complex themes, such as war, violence and fear, to name a few. The song received high praise from critics, with many rating it as one of the band’s finest songs. Gimme Shelter continues to be regarded by several critics and publications as one of the greatest songs of all time.

The Rolling Stones rose to fame in the 60s, and along with the Beatles, were a dominant force in rock music at the time. Over the years, the band has produced several iconic hits, like Satisfaction, Gimme Shelter, Ruby Tuesday, and many more. Their music is deeply rooted in genres such as blues and classic rock. One of the most commercially successful bands of the rock era, the band continues to inspire a number of contemporary rock musicians and bands.

