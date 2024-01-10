Tokyo Vice Season 2 trailer: Everything we know

The Ansel Elgort starrer crime drama series Tokyo Vice is all set for the upcoming season. The second season of the television series has finally received a brand new trailer from Max. Marking the return of Elgort as journalist Jake Adelstein, the trailer offers details about the storyline and characters set to appear in the upcoming season.

According to Variety, the synopsis for Tokyo Vice season 2 reads:

“Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, season 2 of the series, filmed on location in Tokyo, takes us deeper into the city’s criminal underworld, as Adelstein (Elgort) comes to realize that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger.”

Set to release on February 8, 2024, on Max, Tokyo Vice season 2 will delve deeper into the city's criminal underworld. As the promising trailer has finally arrived, here is everything we should know about the upcoming season of the crime drama from Max.

Tokyo Vice season 2 trailer explored

The trailer for the upcoming season opens with Jake, played by Ansel Elgort, sitting in a car. Samantha Porter, an expat played by Rachael Keller, questions him about what his job is on a daily basis. Responding to the question, Jake confidently says that he chases down stories. Later, she inquires about his favorite thing about his job, to which he responds by saying that he likes the unpredictability of his job.

Following the simple intro scene, the trailer from the next point becomes highly intense as deadly situations are shown, where a group of masked people attack a party. In the next scene, we see Hiroto Katagiri, played by Ken Watanabe, reminding Jake that he didn’t come to Tokyo for only one story. Katagiri emphasizes that there are “other stories and other crimes” to be exposed.

This dialogue hints that Jake will embark on a new mission to expose the criminal conspiracy in the upcoming season. This time, he is chasing a person with a tattoo on his hands. The trailer ends with Jake losing his cool as he realizes that people close to him are in danger.

Besides the investigation part shown in the trailer, it appears that the second season will be action-heavy, where Jake is seen fighting with someone in the streets of Tokyo.

Created by J. T. Rogers, the crime drama series is based on the 2009 memoir Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan by Jake Adelstein. Tokyo Vice stars Ansel Elgort in the lead role as Jake Adelstein, a journalist from Missouri, US, living in Tokyo.

The series also stars Ken Watanabe as Hiroto Katagiri, a detective working in the organized crime division and a father figure to Jake. The crime drama from Max also has Rinko Kikuchi, Show Kasamastu, Rachel Keller, Yosuke Kubozuka, Ayumi Ito, and Miki Maya in supporting roles.

Since the conclusion of season 1 in 2022, fans of the series have been eagerly waiting for season two. The upcoming season will include ten episodes, with two premiering on February 8, 2024, on Max. The streaming platform will release new episodes every week.