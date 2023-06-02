Much anticipated Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room will be released on Friday, June 9. The show's premiere will see the release of its first three episodes, with the finale releasing on July 28.

It is based on a non-fiction book called The Minds of Billy Milligan, which was written by Daniel Keyes in 1981. The book is based on a terrifying real incident that involved a man named Billy Milligan, who unbeknownst to himself, committed a horrific crime.

The Crowded Room stars Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan, Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin, Emmy Rossum as Candy Sullivan, Will Chase as Marlin Reid, Sasha Lane as Ariana, Christopher Abbott as Stan Camisa, Emma Laird as Isabel, and several others.

What do we know about Tom Holland's The Crowded Room on Apple TV+ so far?

In The Crowded Room, Tom Holland's character is that of a person who has zero recollection of the crimes he has committed. He apparently was involved in a 1979 shooting in New York but somehow does not remember a thing about it.

Amanda Seyfried's Rya Goodwin, who's working on his case, conducts interviews with the convict and gradually helps him discover the truth by taking him through a grim journey into his past life.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Holland revealed how hard and mentally stressful it was for him to play Danny Sullivan. He had reportedly gotten so into the character that it was becoming hard for him to differentiate between reality and fiction.

This was the first time he had faced something like this in his career and it took him a while to recover. After the show had completed filming, the Spider Man: No Way Home actor even contemplated going bald:

"I was seeing myself in him but in my personal life. I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.' And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

He was reportedly helped by his co-star Sasha Lane when he was in this situation. Holland revealed how Lane supported him and shared some of her own experiences with him:

"She was so helpful for me, because there were moments on set where I really was struggling to understand Danny's reasoning or Danny's actions."

He added:

"She would take me aside and was really open and willing to share some of her experiences that were so helpful in the moment."

The Crowded Room synopsis

The official synopsis of The Crowded Room according to Apple TV+ reads as:

"Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, “The Crowded Room” is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979."

It further continues:

"A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation."

The Crowded Room is created by Akiva Goldsman and is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. One of the executive producers on the show is Holland himself.

The series' first three episodes will be available to stream on Friday, June 9, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes