Tom Segura: Sledgehammer on Netflix: Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more

A new Netflix stand-up special, Tom Segura: Sledgehammer, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on July 4, 2023. The show will see actor and New York Times bestselling author Tom Segura perform his very successful and much-talked-about stand-up routine on his world tour "I'm Coming Everywhere" in front of over 700,000 people over the course of 21 months.

The official synopsis of the stand-up special, as per IMDb, reads:

"Tom discusses his "admiration" for Brad Pitt, what it's like to raise two sons, and the lessons he learned from sharing his gummy bears with his mother at a performance in Phoenix, Arizona, in front of an energizing sold-out audience."

The show is directed by Primetime Emmy-nominated director Ryan Polito. Ryan is known for producing various other television specials including The Price is Right (1972), Disney Parks Christmas Parade (2010), and Disney Parks Christmas Show (2012).

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer promises to be a hilarious escapade for viewers

Netflix recently released the official trailer for the much-anticipated stand-up special and it has managed to take the internet by storm. Fans of the actors' work in critically acclaimed series such as The Cabin with Bert Kreischer and Workaholics have been very vocal about wanting to see him in more projects, and naturally, Tom Segura: Sledgehammer comes as a pleasant surprise.

Netflix released an official synopsis for the upcoming special on their YouTube channel which reads:

"From his dad's unusual deathbed confession to watching his mom get high, Tom Segura tells blisteringly candid stories about marriage, mortality and more."

The trailer for the show sees Tom Segura describe a hilarious experience of his that many long-time fans might already be familiar with from previous stand-up events of the comedian. At the offset of the trailer, Segura says to the crowd "I call, the operator goes '911', and I'm so amped up I go, 'Get F***ing Ready'. He goes, 'You need police, fire, or paramedic?' I go 'Paramedic! But send them all!"

Segura continues:

"He was like 'What happened?'. And I was like, 'Ooh'. And I realize that while what I'm about to say is true, it sounds suspicious. But I got to say it. 'My wife fell down the stairs.'"

The stand-up special will be the first of two specials to premiere from Segura's deal with Netflix and fans can't wait. With numerous other jokes, puns, and hilarious experiences in-store, Tom Segura: Sledgehammer is sure to entertain audiences.

More Tom Segura specials that fans would enjoy

Tom Segura (Image via Netflix)

As mentioned above that Tom Segura: Sledgehammer will be the first of the two series that is to premiere from Segura's deal with the streaming platform, however, this isn't the first time that Segura will be collaborating with Netflix having previously starred in numerous comedy specials on the platform. The upcoming comedy special marks the comedian's fifth collaboration with the streaming service.

Fans can check out all the other comedy specials by the comedian on Netflix including Completely Normal (2014), Mostly Stories (2016), Disgraceful (2018), and Ball Hog (2020). The stand-ups have managed to garner global appreciation for their authenticity and candidness and naturally with such a reaction from audiences it doesn't come as a surprise that Segura will be back for yet another special.

Watch Tom Segura: Sledgehammer only on Netflix on July 4, 2023.

