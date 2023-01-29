Tomb Raider series in the works: Everything we know so far

Amazon recently commissioned a television adaptation of the hit video game Tomb Raider, which will be written by the acclaimed TV writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The project will expand on the story of the franchise and include at least one video game within the series. It is reported that all of them will be interconnected in a way like Marvel Cinematic Universe stories are interwoven through various formats, including film, television, games, and written media.

RAIDER @TheRaiderOrg



Movie

TV Show

Video Game

Interconnected MCU-like universe



What do you hope to see in these upcoming BREAKING Amazon x #TombRaider developing new projectsMovieTV ShowVideo GameInterconnected MCU-like universeWhat do you hope to see in these upcoming #LaraCroft experiences? BREAKING Amazon x #TombRaider developing new projects🚀✅Movie✅TV Show✅Video Game✅Interconnected MCU-like universeWhat do you hope to see in these upcoming #LaraCroft experiences?🔫🔫 https://t.co/EQWixhiK8p

The Tomb Raider 2023 game has already been announced and proved to be a success for the franchise, which is why fans can't wait to see what Amazon has in store for them. This is one of the largest deals made by Amazon after their acquisition of the rights to the Lord of the Rings franchise.

The Tomb Raider franchise has multiple upcoming projects that will be connected to each other in a Marvel Cinematic Universe fashion

The 2023 Amazon series is currently in the production phase. As of now, the company has only announced the project, with no details about the streaming service's release date yet revealed. As such, fans now await an official announcement about the premiere dates for the upcoming series.

Plot synopsis and staff

ryan @nextlevelryan tomb raider series and movie coming with A BUDGET tomb raider series and movie coming with A BUDGET https://t.co/TrPvvB8Y3n

There is yet to be an official plot synopsis for the series. This latest adaptation will mark the third attempt at translating the franchise from console to screen. After the early 2000s films featuring Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft and a reboot in 2018, which starred Alicia Vikander, Amazon is now bringing back Lara Croft for another run.

This time, Emmy-winning Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be serving as the script writer for the upcoming TV adaptation. In addition to writing, the Fleabag star will be the executive producer along with Ryan Andolina and Amanda Greenblatt. The latter two have their own production company that is tied up in a deal with Amazon. Dmitri M. Johnson will also be joining as executive producer via his dj2 company.

Cast list

𝖫𝖺𝗋𝖺'𝗌 𝖣𝗂𝖺𝗋𝗒 @laradiary 🟣News: Amazon will develop the newest Tomb Raider movie and connecting between the new series and game the similar to Marvel's MCU. 🟣News: Amazon will develop the newest Tomb Raider movie and connecting between the new series and game the similar to Marvel's MCU. https://t.co/uv38AOd8uE

Since the project is still working out the details of the production, there has been no confirmation about who has been cast in the much-anticipated Amazon series. Fans are requested to wait until the official confirmation of the ensemble cast list.

The original Tomb Raider video game franchise was released in 1996

Tomb Raider @tombraider Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! https://t.co/UFMiWzJAZc

Tomb Raider is a famous video game franchise developed by Core Design and published by Eidos Interactive. The original video game, which was released in 1996, introduced players to the protagonist Lara Croft for the first time.

Following the success of the game, Core Design developed several other games featuring Lara Croft. When Crystal Dynamics took over in 2006, many more titles were released, including Tomb Raider: Legend, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, and Underworld.

Crystal Dynamics' next Amazon-published game, which is currently in the development stage along with the series, is expected to unify the timelines of the franchise, combining elements from the original series and the Survivor trilogy.

Poll : 0 votes