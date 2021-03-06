TommyInnit ratios Barack Obama by asking him to "read his book"

Popular YouTuber TommyInnit recently ratioed Barack Obama on Twitter. The 16-year-old Minecraft YouTuber replied to Barack Obama's tweet on Bill Gates' book "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need."

TommyInnit ratios former US President Barack Obama on Twitter

Obama if I write a book will you read it. ive wrote one before but I doubt it'd be for you, obama — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) March 5, 2021

For those unaware of the term ratio within social media, here's a simple definition:

To post replies to a tweet/post such that commenters as a group take control of the momentum and message away from the original post. Likes are a common metric for judging if a post gets ratioed.

Tweets often get ratioed when two famous personalities from backgrounds find themselves within the same Twitter thread. Minecraft streamers often tend to respond to the tweets of famous figures by tweeting about an entirely different topic to appease their fans.

Tommyinnit was doing the same here and quite successfully attracted some attention towards himself in this brief exchange.

The Minecraft YouTuber jokingly replied with this tweet:

"Obama if I write a book will you read it. ive wrote one before but I doubt it'd be for you, Obama".

The tweet currently has 84k likes vs Obama's 54k likes. Minecraft streamer Ranboo then got himself involved in the exchange and managed to ratio the post even further.

ranboo tell obama i said hi — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) March 5, 2021

haha he wont see this because you're not verified — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) March 5, 2021

The book that TommyInnit is referring to is the hilarious "how to s*x 2" that he wrote in Minecraft. The book is intentionally crass and written with bad grammar. This would be completely at odds with the subject matter that the former President of the United States usually deals with, which made this interaction even funnier.

