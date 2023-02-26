Too Hot To Handle: Germany 2023 release date and air time on Netflix

Netflix is on a roll with its new dating shows. The streaming giant is all set to release Too Hot to Handle: Germany in less than a week. Season one of the reality TV dating show is set to have viewers hooked to their screens as a new bunch of singles enter the villa to find love but have no clue that any form of sexual intimacy is not allowed.

Too Hot to Handle: Germany is a spin-off of the original Too Hot to Handle franchise that is also available to stream only on Netflix. The popular reality TV dating show will feature hot cast members who enter a villa hoping for a memorable summer vacation. But once they enter, the rules are revealed.

The hot singletons will not be allowed to kiss another person. If they do, money will be reduced from their ultimate cash prize that they will win at the end of the challenge. The singles can search for love, but cannot get intimate with the partner they choose.

The singles who will be featured are all commitment-phobes who only enjoy the casual hook up. But with that off the table, they have to form meaningful connections.

With little to no time left for the popular reality TV series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Too Hot To Handle: Germany.

Too Hot to Handle: Germany will premiere on February 28, 2023 only on Netflix

In Germany's cold weather, these hot commitment phobic singletons are looking forward to a vacation where not only the weather will be hot, but they will be bringing the heat themselves.

The soon-to-be released series titled Too Hot To Handle: Germany will premiere on Tuesday night, February 28, 2023 at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT. The cash prize is 200,000 Euros. But if any one breaks the rules and get intimate, money will be deducted.

Prior to the premiere, the series released a sneak peek teasing fans on what they can expect in the show. The trailer opens with one contestant running an ice cube down another singletons body during a challenge.

The host announces that the contestants aren't allowed to kiss, pet or even self satisfy themselves. As they break each rule, their cash prize will keep reducing.

Here are the contestants who will be appearing on Too Hot To Handle: Germany

Mentioned below are the contestants who will be appearing on the reality tv dating series.

Akka, 21, Influencer Anna, 25, Content Creator Dennis, 33, Influencer, Photographer, and Model Emely, 26, Make up artist from Berlin Fabio, 26 from Berlin Kevin, 26, Model and Footballer Laura, 34, Model from Berlin Oliver, 28, Personal Trainer Onyi, 25, Denistry Student Sophie, 25, Employer Stella, 25, Model and Influencer Tobias, 27, IT Consultant

To see which couple walks away with the cash prize, stay tuned.

Too Hot To Handle: Germany will premiere on Netflix on February 28, 2023. All other versions of Too Hot To Handle are available to stream only on Netflix.

