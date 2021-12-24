Top 10 classic Christmas movies to watch this holiday season 

'Tis the season, and with the season comes a certain nostalgia, that of good Christmas movies. Over the years, some films have made their way to be identified with the season of Christmas.

It may be due to their holiday theme, Christmas releases, or simply due to the fact that it brings back certain memories we identify with a time of innocence and childhood; when holidays were the best thing.

Top 10 Christmas movies that set the festive mood

There are many films which viewers identify with Christmas and they have become cult classics over the years. Here we take a look at top 10 classic Christmas movies that shout "Christmas."

10) Bad Santa (2003)

Bad Santa, 2003

The comedy by Terry Zwigoff follows the story of two swindlers who try to rob a mall dressed up as Santa Claus. The film is a hidden gem and it gives some of the most memorable moments in the history of black comedies.

The Billy Bob Thornton starrer may not be the sweet, miraculous Christmas movie viewers are used to, but it certainly is worth a watch at Christmas time.

9) The Polar Express (2004)

A certain generation's holiday season is incomplete without watching this Christmas Movie in December. Robert Zemeckis struck gold with this animated family movie.

The story portrays a young boy on an extraordinary journey to meet Santa Claus in North Pole. This film has created a fantasy world in the mind of young children since its release in 2004.

8) Trading Places (1983)

Trading Places, 1983

The comedy, based on some terrific social issues, was John Landis' most compelling holiday film. Starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Akryod, it tackles some social questions while also being a comic gem.

The film deals with two billionaires deciding to switch two men's lives around over a measly bet. The film is social comedy at its finest.

7) Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street, 1947

Christmas movies don't get any more authentic than this Edmund Gwenn starrer. Miracle on 34th Street, directed by the legendary George Seaton, follows the story of an old man who fills in for a mall Santa. Things go for a topsy-turvy dive when he begins to claim he is the real Santa Claus.

This classic Christmas story remains as popular nearly 80 years later.

6) Love Actually (2003)

Richard Curtis's Christmas film follows the incredible journey of eight London-based couples during Christmas time, who deal with some real relationship issues and complicated human emotions.

The heart-warming watch stars some of the biggest names in the industry, including Liam Neeson and Hugh Grant.

5) Elf (2003)

Will Ferrell's breakout film has one of the most intriguing premises. John Favreau's classic Christmas movie follows the story of a human who grew up among elves. Upon discovering that he is a biological human, he sets out to find his real father.

Elf continues to be one of the holiday season's most popular films years after its release.

4) The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

The Shop Around the Corner, 1940

Ernst Lubitsch's all-time classic The Shop Around the Corner is a milestone in romantic comedies. The classic Hollywood cinema stars James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan.

The Shop Around the Corner is a heart-warming story about a disgruntled leather salesman who hates his co-worker. Little does he know that his pen pal, whom he has fallen in love with, is the same person.

The film has gathered a cult following over the years and is now considered one of the best Christmas movies.

3) Its a Wonderful Life (1946)

The Frank Capra classic from 1946 is considered one of the most important Christmas movies of all time. The story of a suicidal businessman re-discovering his life's purpose and meaning guided by an angel is a must watch for Christmas movie fans.

Added to that, Gregory Peck's heartwarming acting strikes all the right chords, and the musical score is another bonus.

2) The Apartment (1960)

The Appartment, 1960

Subtle comedies don't get any better than Billy Wilder's critically acclaimed The Apartment. Following a different route compared to most Christmas movies that involve families, The Apartment follows the life of C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon) and his trick of lending his apartment to his superiors to create a better image and rise in ranks in his office.

The situation is complicated when he falls in love with a woman who happens to be having an affair with his boss. This film is a cult-classic through and through and easily one of the best in the Romantic-Comedy genre.

1) Home Alone (1990)

Topping the list is a film that needs no introduction. The Christmas movie that brings the ultimate nostalgia to the 90s kids is also one of the best Christmas movies. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is a phenomenon of its time, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, who would go on to become a household name for generations to come.

The film has all the elements of a perfect Christmas movie - the laughs, the innocence, the miracles and the spirit of Holiday. Christmas films don't get any better than Home Alone.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tell us your favorite Christmas movie in the comments.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Saman