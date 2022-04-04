Top 5 best-dressed men at 2022 Grammy Awards and what they wore

The male invitees of the 2022 Grammys grabbed a lot of attention with their dapper red carpet outfits.

The long-awaited 64th Annual Grammy Awards night was organized at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. The 'City that Never Sleeps' witnessed jaw-dropping red carpet looks on Sunday night.

From Jared Leto to Lil Nas X, all the handsome musicians captured everyone’s admiration with their distinctively tailored suits and attires. Here are a few impressive male red carpet looks from the Grammy 2022 Awards night.

Five handsome red carpet looks of 2022 Grammys

1) Jon Batiste dazzled in Dolce & Gabbana ensemble

The Born to Play vocalist Jon Batiste left his fans speechless with his dazzling Dolce & Gabbana suit. The American singer who clinched five awards of the night, wore an amazing embellished neon yellow and lilac-toned livery.

The conspicuously designed head-to-toe sequinned costume appeared flawless on Batiste. The award-winning maestro complimented his appearance with a pair of lustrous black oxford shoes.

The Show Me The Way singer was bestowed on with five awards of the night including Album of the Year, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Best Music Video.

2) Jared Leto startled in black ensemble

Much anticipated, the former Thirty Seconds to Mars' melodist Jared Joseph Leto sported an awe-inspiring Gucci ensemble for the 2022 Grammys' red carpet. Earlier this year, the Morbius star featured in the Love Parade campaign (Spring Summer 2022) of Gucci.

The singer’s outfit was a combination of black self-designed bulky long coat, with embellished sheer black shirt that had a plunging neckline. The sleeves of an all-black outerwear were emblazoned with white and brown-hued fur.

The alluring upper-wear was worn with a pair of solid black trousers. The dominating black outfit was sublimely complimented with the white heeled shoes. The much-loved celebrity also added a minimalist sterling chain and a pair of bold black glasses to his look.

3) Jack Harlow looked handsome in Givenchy

Louisville’s rapper Jack Thomas Harlow chose to keep it all-black for the red carpet. The Way Out singer wore an elegant Givenchy suit for his debut at the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony.

The modish yet sophisticated attire of Harlow went easy on the eyes of his admirers. The stunning maestro wore a pair of striking black footwear. He added a miniscule silver suit pin that was holding the two ends of the blazer flawlessly.

4) Finneas looked stunning in a satin costume

Finneas Baird O’Connell caught all eyes on him with his exclusive red carpet outfit. The Break My Heart Again vocalist wore an arresting lavender colored Gucci ensemble for the 2022 Grammy Awards night.

The melodist adorned his alluring silky suit with a large-sized flowery boutonnière. The slim-fitting pastel toned waistcoat was an ultimate piece to pair-up with the attire. He completed his look with a pair of pure white oxford shoes.

5) Lil Nas X wore pearl-laden suit

The Industry Baby rapper Lil Nas X walked onto the 2022 Grammy Award’s red carpet sporting an amazing pearl studded Balmain outfit. The marching band livery of the American rapper bedazzled everyone. The front part of the chest and the glittering sleeves of the tailored suit were adorned with brilliantly-colored butterflies.

The rapper's beaded white two-piece suit soon reminded the netizens of Kim Kardashian, who in 2014, wore a similar design of Balmain that was worth $20,000.

