Top 5 David Dobrik Outro Songs

Throughout his YouTube career, David Dobrik has played some of the most iconic songs in his outro scenes, and they all seem to fit perfectly. Considered to be former YouTube royalty, David Dobrik has gone on a social media hiatus since his misconduct allegations went public.

With one controversy after another, much of his audience found themselves looking back on previous videos. Although he is now a controversial figure in the YouTube world, his taste for music was nonetheless spectacular.

Here are some of the most favored outro songs from David Dobrik's vlogs and the meaning it gave to them.

5. "Mama Said" by Lukas Graham

"Mama Said" by Lukas Graham has been more recently used by David in his outros. The majority of his vlogs from 2020 have an outro using this song. It gave a jubilant vibe to the ending of the video, and allowed the audience to feel included with whatever was happening in the video.

4. "Show Me What I'm Looking For" by Carolina Liar

"Show me what I'm looking for" by Carolina Liar was used many times by David for his outros when the video was was a giveaway or of him gifting someone something. It often played while someone thanked him. It added a happy momentum to the vlog, and allowed it to end on a high note.

3. "Tongue Tied" by Grouplove

"Tongue Tied" by Grouplove was chosen by David for his outro song many times. It gave a very fun and exciting feel to the end of his vlogs. In the particular vlog above, David gets his wisdom teeth taken out. The ending scene with the outro song fits perfectly with the situation, as he is literally "tongue-tied".

2. "Powerful" by Major Lazor ft. Ellie Goulding and Tarrus Riley

This outro song titled "Powerful" by Major Lazor ft. Ellie Goulding and Tarrus Riley was quite the powerful choice for David's outro. Especially since in this particular video, David's ex-girlfriend and YouTuber Liza Koshy showcases his merch while dancing along to the song. It put a smile on everyones face.

1. "Feel it Still" by Portugal. The Man

Considered to be the most iconic David Dobrik outro song of all time, David and the Vlog Squad created their own music video for "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man. This song has been David's main choice of outro songs for many months and was loved by a majority of his audience. It gave his videos a touch of youth.

Fans of David Dobrik

Although many have unsubscribed from David Dobrik, many remain loyal fans. Despite his many controversies this year, he is still considered to be one of the most popular vloggers in the world.

David Dobrik Now

As of today, David Dobrik is no longer posting vlogs after his apology. He stopped filming at the beginning of quarantine, and has come under fire recently for an alleged "excavator-incident" with Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek.

