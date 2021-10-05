Top 5 most-followed K-Drama actresses on Instagram

Due to international hits like Descendants of the Sun, Squid Game, and Kingdom, the K-Drama fanbase around the world has been growing in leaps and bounds.

Jung Ho-yeon is an example of the booming industry, as she quickly surpassed her predecessors and became one of the most-followed Korean actresses after her acting debut on Netflix's Squid Game.

This article will list some of the most-followed K-Drama actresses on Instagram, including both those who are newcomers and well-established in the industry.

Which K-Drama actress is the most followed on Instagram?

5) Kim So-hyun (11.5 million)

Kim So-hyun is a 22-year-old Korean actress. She began acting in 2006, around the age of seven. She's often referred to as the "Nation's Little Sister" in Korean media, owing to her strong presence in the entertainment industry beginning from her childhood.

So-hyun is the youngest South Korean actress to have more than 10 million followers on Instagram, and is currently at around the 11.5 million mark. She has won awards for her performance in The Emperor: Owner of the Mask and Moon Embracing the Sun.

4) Park Shin-hye (12 million)

The Gwangju-origin K-drama actress has starred in a variety of hits like The Heirs, Pinocchio, and Memories of the Alhambra. She is currently 31 years old and has around 12 million followers.

Shin-hye had a major break-through in the South Korean film and entertainment industry after starring in the movie Miracle in Cell No. 7. She's a global ambassador for the jewelry brand Swarovski, and has endorsed other fashion brands like Bench and Millet.

3) Song Hye-kyo (12 million)

Song Hye-kyo is another K-Drama actress with 12 million followers on Instagram. She is one of the top actresses in the industry and has starred in hit dramas such as Descendants of the Sun and Full House.

Hye-kyo starred in her first drama, First Love, in the late 90's. After her role in Autumn in My Heart, which was released in 2000, she rose to fame in South Korea. Most recently, the actress starred in the show Encounter with Park Bo-gum.

2) Lee Sung-kyung (12.9 million)

Sung-kyung is a Korean model and an actress. Hailing from Gyeonggi, South Korea, she is currently signed to YG Entertainment's modeling branch. She has starred in hit K-dramas such as Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Cheese in the Trap, and Dr. Romantic.

Sung-kyung first started out in the entertainment industry as a model. Her acting debut was through a supporting role in It's Okay, That's Love, starring Jo In-sung and Gong Hyo-jin in the lead roles. Sung-kyung is all set to star alongside Kim Young-dae in the upcoming K-drama Shooting Star.

1) Jung Ho-yeon (13.9 million)

With 13.9 million followers on her Instagram, Jung Ho-yeon secured first place. Her account has been growing rapidly since her hit role on the Netflix K-drama Squid Game, where she played the character Kang Sae-byeok.

Coincidentally enough, Squid Game was Ho-yeon's acting debut. Prior to her start in the K-drama industry, Ho-yeon worked as a model. She has been on the cover of Vogue in several different countries, and debuted internationally with a runway for Louis Vuitton. She is one of the top models in the world at the age of 27.

These actresses have set the world alight with amazing performances and their stars will only shine brighter from here on out.

