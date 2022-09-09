Top 5 Queen Elizabeth II quotes that will leave you motivated

The demise of Queen Elizabeth II has led to mourning among world leaders, the media, and people across the world. She passed away on September 8, 2022, and her eldest son and Prince of Wales, has been declared the King, now known as King Charles III.

The Queen was one of the longest monarchs the United Kingdom had ever seen and her passing has come as a shock to the whole world.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W

The royal family has consistently been the center of media attention throughout generations. As evident from her numerous public appearances over the years, Queen Elizabeth II had a presence that radiated grace and inspiration.

From the multiple times she has addressed the public, here are a few quotes from the Queen to keep you motivated.

1) At the 2008 Christmas broadcast

"When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future."

The Queen at the Christmas broadcast (Image via BBC)

This was said by Queen Elizabeth II during the 2008 Christmas broadcast. Many of her most inspiring and warm quotes can be found in the Christmas broadcast that she made sure to be on every year.

The tradition of a Christmas broadcast began way back in 1932 and the monarchs of the United Kingdom have been at it ever since.

This quote particularly highlights the Queen's persistence and her ability to fight through life. During her long tenure as the monarch, Queen Elizabeth II managed to live through media scrutiny, family conflict, and political resistance with utmost grace.

2) At the Golden Jubilee message in 2002

“I believe that, young or old, we have as much to look forward to with confidence and hope as we have to look back on with pride.”

The Golden Jubilee in 2002 (Image via Birmingham Live)

Having become the Queen of England in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated fifty years as the monarch in 2002. As one of the longest-serving monarchs, the Queen went on to address the gathering and give out a message of hope and optimism on the remarkable occasion.

Her ability to stay positive and look forward to a better life is clearly visible in this quote and was always evident in the way she lived her life too. Despite being faced with a lot of criticism and negativity, she is one of the most famous people in the world to overcome that scrutiny and persist for so long.

3) At the 2022 Commonwealth Day message

"In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all."

Queen Elizabeth II (Image via Commonwealth Secratariat)

The Commonwealth Day is celebrated annually by people across the commonwealth nations. In 2022, it was celebrated on March 14 and was addressed by Queen Elizabeth II, who chose to speak about some of the issues plaguing the world at the time. The occasion was held right after the pandemic began weakening and so it was a hopeful speech she made.

The Queen, once again, speaks of drawing strength and inspiration from a shared humanity and working towards a better future. A lot of her speeches resonate with the younger population as she gives her thoughts on building a better future.

4) At the Queen's Ireland state banquet in 2011

"Whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all the stronger for working together and sharing the load."

The Queen at the Irish State Dinner (Image via Daily News Era)

In 2011, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were invited by Irish President Mary McAleese and her husband, to St. Patrick's Hall in Dublin Castle. At the gathering, the Queen addressed several key issues across the globe and also tried to address the colonial conflict that the media was then debating.

Speaking of leaving the past behind and coming together to build a better future, Queen Elizabeth spoke the above quote, giving out a message of unity and togetherness amidst all the global conflict that the world was facing.

5) At the 1974 Christmas broadcast

"In times of doubt and anxiety the attitudes people show in their daily lives, in their homes, and in their work, are of supreme importance."

The Queen at the most recent Christmas broadcast in 2021 (Image via People Magazine)

Another quote from her Christmas broadcast, this one too, is a message of kindness and the measure to which it can affect others around you. Most of the wonderful quotes from Queen Elizabeth II are out of her Christmas broadcasts as she carried on the tradition of addressing the public every Christmas.

There is a consistent theme of hope, kindness, and love in all her messages to the public. Despite the kind of mixed perception she had from the media and people, she managed to maintain pride and grace as an individual.

Royal Central @RoyalCentral The last photo of The Queen after she appointed her new Prime Minister to ensure the continuity of government.



Her reign ended where it began - “devoted to our service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.” The last photo of The Queen after she appointed her new Prime Minister to ensure the continuity of government.Her reign ended where it began - “devoted to our service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.” https://t.co/SwmE7BJkhQ

King Charles III is expected to be coronated in the coming weeks.

