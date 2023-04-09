Top 5 thrilling Harry Potter fight scenes of all time

It is hard to imagine that the present generation or the one before and after it has not been introduced to Harry Potter at one point in their life. Some people consider themselves proud Potterheads as they flaunt their Gryffindor robes and Ravenclaw wit in the 'muggle' world.

The franchise gained acclamation before it was a film. J.K. Rowling's book series of the same name had massive success, and after it got film adaptations, the movies grossed $7.7 billion in profit. Harry Potter has given many memories, and some of them include the incredible fight scenes within the film franchise. The audience always gets emotional seeing the goodness of Harry triumph over everything that is evil and dark.

Harry Potter fight scenes are quite different than other action scenes. It doesn't just revolve around strength but is dependent on wit, quick thinking, and courage. Moreover, many Harry Potter fight scenes are more emotional than exciting because the characters represent something much bigger than them.

The Battle of Hogwarts and 4 other Harry Potter fight scenes that remain iconic

1) The fight scene at the Department of Ministries (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix)

Order of the Phoenix is one of the most visually stunning movies in the franchise, right after The Prisoner of Azkaban. The aforementioned fight scene in the film took place when Harry and Dumbledore’s Army infiltrate the Ministry of Magic, thinking Sirius Black was kidnapped by Voldemort.

For the first time, the audience sees Dumbledore's Army getting head-to-head with the death eaters, and it is glorious. The scene where all the orbs are getting broken from the shelves is stunning. Moreover, when Tonks, Lupin, Sirius, and Moody come down to help, the fight becomes even more exciting.

This scene is memorable for many reasons. The audience sees how an orphan Harry found a semblance of familial connection in Sirius and how far he would go to protect him. He goes into war with death eaters as a measly teenager with nothing but willpower. Viewers also see the distinct character development of Sirius and how far he has come from his Azkaban days for the love of Harry.

2) The fight between Slytherin's Basilisk and the eponymous hero (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)

This fight scene was much better choreographed than the one seen in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Moreover, the CGI of the Basilisk was incredible. Although it's a long fight scene, and just when the audience thinks it's all lost, an unexpected plot twist arrives.

Harry uses the fang that could have potentially killed him to destroy Voldemort's diary and his Horcrux. As such, the battle between Basilisk and Harry not only establishes his courage but also foreshadows how he will be the true defeateer of the darkness that Voldemort presents.

Two instances contribute to this symbolism - one, Harry pulling out the Gryffindor sword from the sorting hat, which shows how he is a true Gryffindor with courage. Second, the phoenix comes and sheds its tear on Harry’s wound, which heals it. The phoenix of Dumbledore only helps people who are truly loyal to him, and this scene symbolizes Harry’s loyalty to Dumbledore and the light he represents, which is later used against Voldemort.

3) The fight between Molly Weasley and Bellatrix Lestrange (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt 2)

This fight will go down in franchise history as one of the most iconic scenes of all time. Molly Weasley is always seen as a motherly figure who seems domesticated and making sure everyone is fed well or that nobody is up to any mischief. Throughout the entire franchise, the viewers only see the loving side of Molly.

However, a mother can be a fierce figure when she has to protect her children, and nothing could have shown that side of Molly better than this fighting scene. Fans see Molly dueling Bellatrix and killing her with a spell through her heart when she attacks her daughter, Ginny. She says:

“Not my daughter, you b*tch!”

And what follows is Molly's victory over Bellatrix.

4) The fight scene between Minerva McGonagall and Severus Snape (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows pt. 2)

Minerva McGonagall’s animagus form (transforming into an animal) is a cat. In this scene, the audience sees that the kitty has claws and is not afraid to use them. Minerva is always seen as someone who likes using her words more than her hands.

Throughout the franchise, viewers have seen Minerva and Severus sharing a professional but unamiable relationship. Minerva has always remained impartial, whereas Severus, although he had good intentions, never did so as a teacher.

In this scene, McGonagall steps up and saves the day by going against Snape. Without her, there would be no battle of Hogwarts and nothing for Harry to save.

5) The Battle of Hogwarts (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows pt. 2)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows pt. 2 truly has the most iconic fight scenes in the entire franchise. The best of them was the Battle of Hogwarts. The audience sees all the characters shining through minor or major events. Everyone had a role to play in saving their school and defeating Voldemort. From Malfoy to Molly, Naville to Ron, every wizard fought tooth and nail.

The visuals in this scene are also impressive, with phenomenal CGI. Moreover, the scene of everyone paying tribute to Dumbledore while outside forces try to break through the Hogwarts barrier, Neville killing Nagini, and the last Horcrux, etc., remain iconic moments from this battle.

All of the Harry Potter movies are available for streaming on HBO Max. The audience can always relive their memories of their favorite fight scenes by revisiting them on this platform.

