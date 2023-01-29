Top Chef season 20 on Bravo: Everything we know so far

Bravo's famous culinary competition show Top Chef is all set to premiere season 20 in just around a month.

Top Chef season 20 will be filmed in London, UK. This season will feature 16 of the best culinary experts from across the globe. They will battle it out against each other to see who will emerge on top and make it all the way to the end.

So far, the famed reality TV culinary competition series has won many prestigious awards including an Emmy, a James Beard, and a Critics’ Choice Award.

With Top Chef season 20 set to premiere soon, here's everything we know about the forthcoming installment so far.

Top Chef season 20 will premiere on March 9, 2023 only on Bravo

Top Chef season 20 will premiere only on Bravo on Thursday night, March 9, 2023 at 9 pm to 10.15 pm ET/ 8 pm to 9.15 pm CT. For viewers who miss the premiere, the episode can be streamed the next day exclusively on Peacock. Fans who do not have cable TV can stream the episode live via YouTube TV if they have a valid subscription.

The popular series will be hosted by Padma Lakshmi. Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will return as judges of the culinary competition. The show will feature contestants who have previously appeared in 11 different seasons of Top Chef. They will be battling it out against each other for the coveted "World All Stars" title.

Here are the 16 contestants who will be competing for the All-Stars title on Top Chef season 20

Mentioned below are the contestants who will be appearing for a chance to win the title when season 20 premieres.

Samuel Albert (winner, Top Chef France, Season 10) Luciana Berry (winner, Top Chef Brazil, Season 2) Sara Bradley (finalist, Bravo’s Top Chef, Season 16: Kentucky) Dawn Burrell (finalist, Bravo’s Top Chef, Season 18: Portland) Ali Ghzawi (winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa, Season 3: Lebanon) Tom Goetter (finalist, Top Chef Germany, Season 1)

Nicole Gomes (winner, Top Chef Canada, Season 5: All-Stars) Victoire Gouloubi (finalist, Top Chef Italy, Season 2) Charbel Hayek (winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa, Season 5: Saudi Arabia) Buddha Lo (winner, Bravo’s Top Chef, Season 19: Houston) Dale MacKay (winner, Top Chef Canada, Season 1) May Phattanant Thongthong (Finalist, Top Chef Thailand, Season 1) Begoña Rodrigo (winner, Top Chef Spain, Season 1) Gabriel Rodriguez (winner, Top Chef Mexico, Season 2) Amar Santana (finalist, Bravo’s Top Chef, Season 13: California) Sylvia Stachyra (winner, Top Chef Poland, Season 7)

Here are the guest judges who will be appearing on the forthcoming series

Mentioned below are the guest judges who will be gracing the competition with their expertise when it premieres.

According to Bravo's Daily Dish, the following famed chefs will be appearing as guest judges on the show.

"Aquiles Chavez (judge, Top Chef Mexico), Hélène Darroze (judge, Top Chef France), Lorna Maseko (host, Top Chef South Africa), Martha Ortiz (judge, Top Chef Mexico), and Dave Zilber (judge, Top Chef Canada). The chefs must also strive to impress a rotation of esteemed global culinary experts, including Gaggan Anand, Sam Bompas, Tom Brown, Jeremy Chan, Brett Graham, Max Halley, Adam Handling, Angela Hartnett, Graham Hornigold, Judy Joo, Asma Khan, Santiago Lastra, Greg Marchand, Clare Smyth, Kirk Westaway, Andrew Wong, and Paul A. Young."

Additionally,

"Tottenham legend Ledley King and Evening Standard restaurant critic Jimi Famurewa contribute to the table. Alain Ducasse also makes a rare appearance with the finalists in Paris."

Top Chef season 20 will premiere only on Bravo on March 9, 2023 at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

