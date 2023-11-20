The Nike brand understands the need for protection against the harsh conditions of the winter season and has an array of impressive winter jackets to choose from.

Since the early '70s, the Oregon-based brand has been in the production of winter apparel, adopting cutting-edge technologies like ergonomic construction, breathable insulation, moisture-wicking materials, and waterproof coatings in creating winter jackets that provide optimum comfort and warmth. Nike is renowned for its unwavering dedication to delivering quality and uniquely designed sportswear, and its jackets are no exception.

As the winter season fast approaches, the puffer jacket, gilets, and fleece jacket are necessary additions to one's winter wardrobe to take on the great outdoors in style.

Below is a carefully curated list of the top five warmest Nike jackets to avail in 2023.

Warmest Nike jackets to avail in 2023

1. Puffers jacket

The Puffers jacket (Image via Nike)

The Puffers jacket is a recent iteration of the iconic '90s Parka collection, adding a modern flair to the vintage silhouette. This retro-inspired jacket is dressed in midnight navy, accented by the clean and crisp white swoosh logo detailing.

The use of the waterproof nylon fabric engineers effective insulation, as well as ensuring durability. A distinctive feature of this jacket that makes it a must-have is the packable hood, which can be folded into the adjustable collar, allowing for versatility in styling.

Additionally, the elastic cuffs and hems allow for adjustable fit. This stylish piece sells for 326.41 US dollars on the brand's official website.

2. The therma-fit jacket

The therma-fit jacket (Image via Nike)

This all-black feminine winter jacket is crafted in a lightweight design that features a fleece along the collar that helps maintain a warm temperature in cold conditions, alongside the poly-fill baffles on the front and back to ensure lightweight warmth.

To enhance easy movement, the straight, side ribbed panels are incorporated into the silhouette. At the same time, the full-zip hand pockets and hem provide ventilation, easy storage, and proper coverage respectively.

This lightweight winter apparel sells for 73.84 US dollars on the brand's official website.

3. The parka jacket

The parka jacket (Image via Nike)

This water-repellent jacket features a color scheme of black contrasted by the iconic swoosh logo embellished in a white hue. It also features therma-fit technology that helps maintain the body's natural heat temperature in cold weather conditions. Just like the puffer jacket, it is also fitted with an adjustable hood that is foldable. Zip pockets are crafted on the sides of the jacket to complement the overall design.

This jacket is priced at 184 US dollars on the brand's official website.

4. The Club fleece jacket

The Club fleece jacket (Image via Nike)

This stylish men's winter jacket is a seamless blend of comfort, style, and versatility. This winter apparel is dressed in an eye-catching buff gold hue accented by the popular swoosh logo in a black hue.

Warmth and comfort are enhanced with the thick and plush ultra-soft fleece feature. Additionally, in order to protect essentials from water, the overlaid woven pockets are incorporated on both sides of the jacket.

This chic men's jacket sells for 103 US dollars on the brand's official website.

5. The forward bomber jacket

The forward bomber jacket (Image via Nike)

The remake of the original forward jacket features a light smoke gray color scheme that exudes versatility. The multiple thin layers of fiber material aim at providing a lightweight feel and suitable temperature for the body, with the aid of the sought-after therma-fit ADV technology, promoting warmth in cold weather conditions.

Also, the ribbed cuffs and hem enhance the perfect fit, while the zip pockets help in the storage of valuables without inconveniencing the athlete.

This feminine athletic-inspired silhouette is priced at 125.27 US dollars on the brand's official website.

Nike winter jackets are popular due to their stylish builds and the warmth they offer. Shop them before they get sold out!