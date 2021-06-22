Trick Daddy mugshot memes go viral as Twitter savagely roasts rapper after he claims 'Beyonce can't sing' 

On June 21st, during a Clubhouse discussion panel, Trick Daddy brought up Beyonce and Jay-Z. In the clip of the panel, Trick Daddy compares Beyonce to another artist who, by context, could allegedly be Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce collaborated on the 2020 summer song "Savage," creating "Savage (Remix)," which led to Stallion winning two Grammys for the song earlier this year.

"Beyonce f--k with her becasue she see money. Beyonce ain't trying to give back to music or nothing. Beyonce don't write music and barely can sing her motherf--king self. Beyonce can't sing."

Trick Daddy also mentioned Jay-Z, stating that Beyonce was "to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. Jay-Z ain't never won the greatest rapper alive."

"[Who] put him on a level like that? New York lost [Biggie Smalls] and needed a hero. They wanted to be the Mecca of Hip Hop and they just handed it over to Jay-Z."

Twitter user b4thglow_ recorded the screen of Trick Daddy's panel as it was reuploaded to Instagram account gossipinthecity_ soon after.

Trick Daddy throwing major shade at Beyoncé and Jay-Z. pic.twitter.com/rmGChWsg6d — 𝚋𝚛𝚊𝚗 (@b4thglow_) June 22, 2021

Beyonce fans react to Trick Daddy's comments

Twitter users soon took to Twitter to respond to Trick Daddy's comments.

Giving Trick Daddy a platform to speak on in 2021 was the first mistake. — NYGEL (@NYGELSARTORIAL) June 22, 2021

chile....i KNOW trick daddy ain’t taking about THEE BEYONĆE GISELLE KNOWLES CARTER pic.twitter.com/wD77M7DME9 — Takiya LaNiece (@GlamGodKia) June 22, 2021

Most fans of Beyonce began making memes using Trick Daddy's mugshot after an arrest in Miami, Florida in 2020. Beyonce's collective of fans, better known as the 'Beehive,' also shared memes involving finding Trick Daddy's phone number.

One fan also shared that Trick Daddy's restaurant in Miami, Florida, was receiving one-star reviews because of his negative comments to Beyonce. Another shared that they found Trick Daddy's address.

Someone said Trick Daddy look like one of the California Raisins and now I cant unsee it 😭 pic.twitter.com/fhbGSktB9Y — G (@samsin420) June 22, 2021

The beehive coming for Trick Daddy: pic.twitter.com/DKGfJWf5gE — Elephant_Heart (@HeartElephant) June 22, 2021

Trick Daddy : “ Beyoncé can’t sing and Jay-Z isn’t the greatest rapper alive “



Black Twitter : pic.twitter.com/ybMZEAwISF — A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) June 22, 2021

Since trick daddy trending... pic.twitter.com/sIxr5nAoHE — way too Nic-Curry 😇 (@Canice100K) June 22, 2021

TRICK DADDY’S RESTAURANT GETTING 1 STAR REVIEWS BC HE SAID BEYONCÉ CANT SING IS SENDING ME 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lNWvcOW1rs — Angela Babicz (@angelababicz) June 22, 2021

Trick daddy. You already out here looking like the melted brownie inside of a kid cuisine dinner.



Don’t speak about Beyonce — Tyco (@Careshurr) June 22, 2021

Trick Daddy didn’t learn the last time he opened his nasty mouth?! pic.twitter.com/VD965VfOct — cicada squirt. (@__theaquacave) June 22, 2021

Outside Trick Daddy's house this morning! pic.twitter.com/3TUQOVtJSY — HEY FOLKS MAN! (@MonkeyBlood) June 22, 2021

Trina, or Katrina Taylor, well known for her past collaborations with Trick Daddy, even came to give her opinion on his comments by retorting about his appearance. Trina also posted on her Instagram a photo of Beyonce with the caption: "ALL day, Everyday...The Queen."

Ohhhhh Trick Daddy... pic.twitter.com/SqcIuxggpi — 🌈 You lunchin! Bish Bi 🏳️‍🌈 (@ladylexx30) June 22, 2021

There has been no response from Beyonce Knowles or Jay-Z to the comments Trick Daddy made about them. Trick Daddy has also not made a comment about the recent backlash received for his discussion panel.

