Trick Daddy mugshot memes go viral as Twitter savagely roasts rapper after he claims 'Beyonce can't sing' 

On June 21st, during a Clubhouse discussion panel, Trick Daddy brought up Beyonce and Jay-Z. In the clip of the panel, Trick Daddy compares Beyonce to another artist who, by context, could allegedly be Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce collaborated on the 2020 summer song "Savage," creating "Savage (Remix)," which led to Stallion winning two Grammys for the song earlier this year.
"Beyonce f--k with her becasue she see money. Beyonce ain't trying to give back to music or nothing. Beyonce don't write music and barely can sing her motherf--king self. Beyonce can't sing."
Trick Daddy also mentioned Jay-Z, stating that Beyonce was "to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. Jay-Z ain't never won the greatest rapper alive."
"[Who] put him on a level like that? New York lost [Biggie Smalls] and needed a hero. They wanted to be the Mecca of Hip Hop and they just handed it over to Jay-Z."
Twitter user b4thglow_ recorded the screen of Trick Daddy's panel as it was reuploaded to Instagram account gossipinthecity_ soon after.
Also read: Chris Brown laughs off assault allegations after alleged victim claims he smacked her on the back of her head
Beyonce fans react to Trick Daddy's comments
Twitter users soon took to Twitter to respond to Trick Daddy's comments.
Most fans of Beyonce began making memes using Trick Daddy's mugshot after an arrest in Miami, Florida in 2020. Beyonce's collective of fans, better known as the 'Beehive,' also shared memes involving finding Trick Daddy's phone number.
One fan also shared that Trick Daddy's restaurant in Miami, Florida, was receiving one-star reviews because of his negative comments to Beyonce. Another shared that they found Trick Daddy's address.
Also read: Taryn Manning's 'Karen' trolled online for being a 'terrible' Jordan Peele knock-off
Trina, or Katrina Taylor, well known for her past collaborations with Trick Daddy, even came to give her opinion on his comments by retorting about his appearance. Trina also posted on her Instagram a photo of Beyonce with the caption: "ALL day, Everyday...The Queen."
There has been no response from Beyonce Knowles or Jay-Z to the comments Trick Daddy made about them. Trick Daddy has also not made a comment about the recent backlash received for his discussion panel.
Also read: How old is Avril Lavigne now? Fans go ga-ga over singer's "Sk8r Boi" TikTok debut ft. Tony Hawk
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.