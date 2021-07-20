Trot singer Kim Ho-Joong under investigation for physical assault, agency denies all claims

Trot singer Kim Ho-joong was reportedly involved in a brawl with other individuals outside his house. The incident occurred on July 19, when Kim Ho-joong returned after a night off, and neighbors had called the cops due to the commotion.

Seoul's Gangnam Police Station on July 20 confirmed that Kim Ho-joong was indeed being investigated for charges of physical assault. During the investigation, both parties claimed that the physical altercation was mutual, confirming the incident.

Following confirmation from the police, however, Kim Ho-joong's agency, Think Entertainment denied that the incident was a physical assault or that there was even an investigation.

In a statement quoted by Allkpop, the agency said, "There was a verbal argument due to a misunderstanding."

The agency then added, "Nearby neighbors called the police after hearing the commotion, but once the police showed up to the scene, the issue was resolved through a settlement. There was no physical assault."

Who is Kim Ho-joong?

Kim Ho-joong is a popular trot singer who is best known for taking part in the TV Chosun reality show, Mr. Trot. In the show, the contestants would perform trot music, which is a traditional Korean genre. The interest in the genre has increased, and there has been a new wave of popularity in the past 10 years.

This popularity led to Kim Ho-joong being referred to as KTrot Idol by the media.

He attained great success following this show and was known among the public as a classical crossover singer. He released his first official full-length pop album in 2020. The album sold 530,000 copies, which were reportedly more than some well established pop idols.

He then released his first classical music album as a tenor, and this also sold 510,000 copies. The music was distributed by Warner Music Korea. The aspiring opera singer received 500,000 just in pre-orders for physical copies of his new LP, The Classic Album.

This album became one of the best-selling albums in the world in the classical music industry in 2021. Kim Ho-joong's album also made history as the highest selling male-tenor classical music album in Korean history.

Some of the tracks that were featured on the album included renditions of Puccini’s Nessun Dorma and Capua’s O Sole Mio. The album was recorded in Seoul with the Korea Coop Orchestra.

This was shortly before Kim Ho-joong started work as a public service worker as part of his mandatory military service.

