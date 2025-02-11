True Food Kitchen teams up with SZA to release her favorite salad: All you need to know about SZA CZA Salad

True Food Kitchen has joined forces with Grammy Award-winning artist SZA to launch the SZA CZA Salad, a unique twist on the restaurant's beloved Kale Caesar Salad. This collaboration brings SZA's favorite flavors to the menu while supporting a meaningful cause.

Available at all 46 True Food Kitchen locations across 18 states, the salad is part of the restaurant's ongoing commitment to health-focused and community-driven dining experiences.

What inspired the SZA CZA Salad?

The partnership between True Food Kitchen and SZA began after the singer publicly expressed her love for the Kale Caesar Salad on social media. When the salad was removed from the menu, SZA took to her Instagram Story, passionately requesting its return.

Her post quickly caught the attention of the restaurant chain, prompting them to not only bring the salad back but to collaborate with SZA on an elevated version. As per PR Newswire, the singer-songwriter said in a press release:

“The funny part is, this all started because Caesar salads were my hyper-fixation meal and True Food Kitchen has the best dressing."

SZA added:

After begging them to bring the Kale Caesar Salad back from its seasonal retreat, I realized not only should everyone have access to this delicious salad year-round, but everyone should also have access to organic meals and produce year-round. That’s why building this partnership with True Food Kitchen is so important to me.”

What's in the SZA CZA Salad?

The SZA CZA Salad (Image via True Food Kitchen)

The SZA CZA Salad is inspired by SZA's favorite ingredients. It features fresh organic kale, juicy cherry tomatoes, creamy avocado, zesty scallions, crunchy rosemary garlic croutons, and shaved Parmesan cheese, all tossed in a bold Caesar dressing. Additionally, the restaurant stays true to the restaurant's health-conscious philosophy with a seed oil-free salad.

Proceeds support a meaningful cause

Every purchase helps support SÜPRMARKT to help those in need (Image via True Food Kitchen)

True Food Kitchen and SZA's partnership goes beyond food. As per its website, 20 percent of net proceeds from the SZA CZA Salad will be donated to SÜPRMARKT, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to providing fresh, affordable food to underserved communities. The initiative aligns with True Food Kitchen's mission to use the power of real food to create positive change.

As per PR Newswire, Daniella Voysey Olson, Chief Growth Officer at True Food Kitchen, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, saying:

“This partnership is a perfect blend of what we're all about — great food, meaningful connections, and real impact."

Availability and dining options

The SZA CZA Salad is now available at all 46 True Food Kitchen locations across 18 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas. Customers can enjoy the salad in the restaurant or order it online for pick-up and delivery through the brand's website.

Since its founding in 2008, True Food Kitchen has maintained a focus on "nutrition with a commitment to celebrating whole, real ingredients," as per its website. With this collaboration, the brand reinforces its mission of offering thoughtful dining experiences that prioritize flavor and community impact.

For more details on True Food Kitchen's menu, visit the restaurant chain's official website.

