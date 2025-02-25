Tupelo Honey Cafe is a beloved Southern-inspired eatery known for its welcoming atmosphere and comforting meals. Tupelo Honey has made an exciting announcement for its enthusiasts on Sunday, February 22, 2025.

The mouthwatering Sweet potato pancakes have made a comeback on February 20, 2025. If one is looking for fall-inspired goodness, here is everything about the buzzing sweet potato pancakes at Tupelo Honey Cafe.

History of Tupelo Honey Cafe

The delicious history of Tupelo Honey Cafe - Source: Getty

The cafe was founded in the early 2000s in Asheville, North Carolina and quickly became a cult favorite due to its Southern values and hospitality. The cafe expanded its reach over the years with multiple locations across the United States.

Tupelo is talked about for its versatile menu that combines traditional Southern dishes with a contemporary twist. The handcrafted menu provides culinary offerings made fresh with organic ingredients to bring classic flavors into the modern age.

Tupelo Honey Cafe's Sweet potato pancakes: A Southern classic

Sweet potato pancakes are a huge part of southern cuisine, often celebrated for their rich flavor. The pancakes are typically prepared by mixing mashed sweet potatoes, cinnamon, nutmeg, and several other aromatics.

These ingredients are then combined with the classic pancake batter to curate a warm and hearty sweet dish that melts in the mouth.

The comeback of Tupelo's sweet potato pancakes

Tupelo Honey Cafe’s beloved sweet potato pancakes returned in February 2025, thrilling fans. First introduced early in the restaurant’s history, they became a signature favorite. The revamped version stays true to its roots but adds new touches, including homemade vanilla bean syrup and candied pecans for extra flavor.

Another exciting change is the option of add-ons and customizations. The diners can choose to add bacon, sausages, and even fried chicken to their pancakes to uplift the whole meal into an indulgent one.

Availability and fan reaction

The sweet potato pancakes at Tupelo Honey Cafe are priced at $14.99, which includes a stack of pancakes along with a drizzle of syrup and pecans topping. The customers can also ask for protein add-ins like bacon strips, sausage, and fried chicken ranging from $3.99 to $6.99.

Fans are thrilled about the return of Tupelo Honey Cafe’s classic pancakes, sharing their excitement on social media. The customization option is also a hit. The launch has created buzz, making it a must-try for visitors looking for a sweet and savory treat.

